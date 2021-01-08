How to Watch Marvel's 'WandaVision' on Disney Plus

Marvel is back. The MCU is kicking off a 2021 plethora of TV shows and movies with WandaVision, which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and brings the super-powered beings to suburban-life -- though everything is not as it seems. The upcoming Marvel show will arrive on Disney+ on Jan. 15, and also stars Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park and Kathryn Hahn.

Following WandaVision, even more of Marvel's big-screen heroes will get a slot on Disney+, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which premieres March 19, Black Widow, which arrives May 7 and Loki, which is also due in May.

Here's everything you need to know for how to watch WandaVision on Disney+.

When does Marvel's WandaVision premiere? Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

How to watch WandaVision on Disney+: You just have to subscribe to Disney+, which costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

That about covers it! Watch the video below for more on Marvel's genre-bending undertaking with WandaVision.

New ‘WandaVision’ Trailer Takes Us Through the Decades in Reality-Bending Venture This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'WandaVision' Teases More Clues to the Superhero-Sitcom Crossover

Upcoming Marvel Movies and TV From 'WandaVision to 'Fantastic Four'

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany Were 'Blown Away' by 'WandaVision' Pitch (Exclusive)

Related Gallery