Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on Sunday night, but you can still watch it. Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special was an intimate, wide-ranging affair that covered everything from Markle's revelation of suicidal thoughts, racist comments about the couple's son, Archie, Prince Harry's strained relationship with his father, Prince Charles, and more.

If you missed it, you can watch Oprah interview Harry and Meghan for free now on CBS.com. There are new clips from the Meghan and Harry interview on CBS.com as well.

Watch Oprah's interview with Harry and Meghan

The interview originally aired on CBS, which is also available live on Paramount+ -- formerly called CBS All Access -- which costs as little as $5.99 per month, as well as on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV. Usually, most of these services have specials offering free trials for first-time subscribers.

