Nomadland was feeling the love at the Oscars! Chloé Zhao's touching film took home some of the Academy Awards most-coveted honors on Sunday, including Zhao herself becoming the first woman of color ever to win Best Director, in addition to Best Picture and Best Actress, which went to Frances McDormand -- her third in the category, putting her only behind Katherine Hepburn all-time, who won the honor four times.

Nomadland is on Hulu now. Here's how to watch Nomadland, which marks McDormand's first starring role since winning the Oscar for 2017's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, for which she also won Best Actress.

How to watch Nomadland:Subscribe to Hulu to stream Nomadland for no extra cost. Plans start at $5.99 per month, with an $11.99 option for no ads. Both those tiers have a one-month free trial for new subscribers.

Nomadland is about "the importance of community," Zhao told ET. "Find your tribe and find your support so you can enjoy your solitude. Also, just appreciate the little triumphs that you have every day. I did my laundry today. It's something. The Buddhist monks say chop wood and carry water. I think we put so much expectation that we have to have all of that to just be OK. And that is not true, and this pandemic shows that it can all go away."

