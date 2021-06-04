If you've been holding out to watch Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+, now is the time! The new Disney animated film starring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars) and Awkwafina (The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians) is now available at no extra cost to subscribers on Disney+, after a three month run on the streaming service's "Premier Access" tier.

The film centers around Raya -- Disney's first Southeast Asian princess -- a warrior who embarks on a journey looking for the sole surviving dragon in order to save her kingdom. Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim and Sandra Oh are also among the star-studded cast for the movie.

So how do you watch Raya and the Last Dragon? Read on below.

Watch Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney Plus

How to watch Raya and the Last Dragon: As of June 4, Raya and the Last Dragon is available to stream for Disney+ subscribers at no extra charge. Subscribe to Disney+ to watch that as well as all the other TV shows and movies the streaming service has to offer.

"It carries a lot of weight," Tran recently told ET about voicing Raya. "Now we're at this movie that really broadens the narrative in terms of, 'What do we think of when we think of the word princess? What do we think of when we think of the word hero?' It's really cool to be part of something that feels really monumental to this current time."

Watch the trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon below.

'Raya and the Last Dragon': Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina Team Up in New Trailer! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Raya and the Last Dragon: Meet Disney's First Southeast Asian Princess

Gemma Chan, Sandra Oh & More Join Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon'

Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina Star in 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Trailer

Related Gallery