It's almost time to fill out your brackets and make some predictions because the countdown to March Madness 2024 has begun.

Half the fun of March Madness is bragging to your friends and co-workers as your predictions come true throughout the tournament. Somehow it's most thrilling when a low-seeded, underdog team wins and upsets everyone's entire bracket. However, before any of that can happen, we make our way to Selection Sunday, when the NCAA teams will be selected, seeded and placed.

Selection Sunday happens next weekend so you can start researching and crafting your March Madness bracket. Below you'll find everything you need to know about Selection Sunday and all your options to watch the college basketball event live.

When is Selection Sunday?

One of the biggest events in college sports, March Madness launches with Selection Sunday on March 17.

How to watch Selection Sunday

The Men's Tournament Sunday Selection will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime on March 17 at 6 p.m. ET. The Women's Tournament Sunday Selection will air on ESPN on March 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

Those with cable can view most of the Sunday Selection for the Men's Tournament on CBS and the Women's Tournament on ESPN. Don't have access? There are several options to catch Selection Sunday on streaming.

You can watch Sunday Selection for the Men's Tournament on a streaming service offering live TV with the CBS network, like FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV. Since Selection Sunday is also streaming live on Paramount+ with Showtime, you can sign up for the streamer or add Paramount+ with Showtime to your Prime Video account to see the coverage live.

For the Women's Tournament Sunday Selection coverage, you'll want a streaming provider that offers live TV with the ESPN channel in their line-up, which includes FuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

How to watch Selection Sunday for free:

There are two easy ways you could watch Sunday Selection free of charge at home.

Paramount+ does offer a free seven-day trial to new users, whether you sign up directly or through Amazon's Prime Video. Keep in mind you'll need the Paramount+ with Showtime plan to watch it live and that this will not give you access to the Women's Tournament Selection Sunday.

To watch both the Men's Tournament and Women's Tournament Selection Sunday for free, eligible customers can sign up for FuboTV's free seven-day trial.

When does the 2024 NCAA March Madness begin?

Here is the schedule for March Madness 2024.

The 85th edition of the Men's NCAA tournament begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, 2024.

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17 on CBS

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

The Women's NCAA tournament also begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, 2024.

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17 on ESPN

First Four: March 20-21

First round: March 22-23

Second round: March 24-25

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight: March 31- April 1

Final Four: Friday, April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Like any March Madness fan knows, you never truly know what will happen during this championship tournament. Learn everything you need to know to watch all the NCAA Basketball Games online and on streaming.

