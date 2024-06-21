Swifties are likely no stranger to the bad blood between music mogul Scooter Braun and legendary artist Taylor Swift; it's what ultimately led to the rerecording of her six albums.

Swift signed with Big Machine Records at 15, ceding control of her songs to the record company. In later years, Swift requested to buy back the rights to her songs, but Big Machine instead sold those rights in 2019 to record executive Scooter Braun. This resulted in a public feud between Braun and Swift, who already had a rocky history.

Now fans have a chance to learn the ins and outs of the legal battle in a new docuseries, Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, that began streaming on Max, today, June 21.

This isn't the first time Max and Discovery+ have explored a famous feud. Before the Swift and Braun docuseries, they aired Johnny vs. Amber, about the former couple's public legal battles, and Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce, discussing that pair's breakup.

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood consists of two 60-minute episodes, with both episodes now streaming. One episode is dedicated to analyzing Taylor's side of events while the other episode looks at the sale of ownership from Braun's point of view. Legal experts, journalists and individuals close to both parties plumb the intricacies of artistic rights, the role of the music industry's gender dynamics on the situation, and how Swifties influenced the decision.



If you want to learn more about this pivotal case in music history, keep reading, because we've rounded up everything you need to know about watching Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood on streaming.

How to watch Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood is streaming exclusively on Max.

For those who have yet to subscribe to Max, here are some key details: The streaming service features content from HBO, Discovery, TLC, HGTV, Food Network and more. Members can watch hit shows like True Detective, 90 Day Fiance, Succession, The Last of Us, Game of Thrones (and its prequel, House of the Dragon) ... the list goes on. Watch this massive library of content for as little as $9.99 per month; you can save an additional 20% by signing up for an annual plan. Plus, the service even has a free 7-day trial, which means eligible customers can watch Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood for free.

When did Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood premiere?

Both episodes of Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood premiered on Max June 21. The first episode, entitled Taylor's Version, shares Swift's side, and the second episode, entitled Scooter's Version, tells Braun's side of events.

