The ACM Awards are headed back to Nashville! The nominations for the 56th annual ACM Awards will be revealed on Friday morning by country music superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne live on CBS This Morning, immediately followed by additional nominees being announced exclusively right here at ETonline.com by ET's Rachel Smith.

Last year was a historic year for the awards show, which saw it's first ever tie for the highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor, which was shared by Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett.

For everything you need to know on how and when to watch the 2021 ACM Awards nominations, including what categories will be announced, read on below.

When are the 2021 ACM Awards nominations: Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne will be live on CBS This Morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. At 8:45 a.m. ET, ET will exclusively announce additional categories at ETonline.com and on the ET Live app.

How to watch the 2021 ACM Awards nominations: Tune into CBS This Morning on CBS at 8:30 a.m. ET -- check your local listings, or watch on CBS All Access.

Following that announcement, at 8:45 a.m. ET head over to ETonline.com, ETLive.com or open up your ET Live app on your mobile device. ET Live also streams on channel 120 on Pluto TV, channel 1253 on Samsung TV Plus and in CBS All Access.

Also, you can follow along with the nominations on the ACM Awards' Twitter, Facebook and Instagram handles, and after all the nominees are announced, the list will be posted right here on ETonline.com as well as at ACMcountry.com.

What categories are being announced?: Ballerini and Brothers Osborne will announce the nominees for Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Duo of the Year, Group of the Year and Single of the Year.

Afterward, ET will reveal the nominees for New Male Artist of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Video of the Year and Music Event of the Year .

When are the 2021 ACM Awards? The show will air live on CBS, as well as on Paramount+ on April 18, from three iconic Nashville venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

