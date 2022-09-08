Awards season is still in full swing, and one of the most star-studded nights of the year is right around the corner: the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Get ready to watch your favorite shows go head-to-head when the 2022 Emmys air on Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

With so many great shows out this past year, getting an Emmy nomination was particularly competitive. The category for best actress in a lead drama is extra stacked this year, with Euphoria's Zendaya, Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Ozark's Laura Linney, The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon, and Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey going head to head.

Whether our favorite shows are snubbed or celebrated, we can't wait to see how it all shakes down. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming Emmy Awards.

When are the 2022 Emmy Awards?

The 2022 Emmy Awards will be held Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Where will the 2022 Emmy Awards be broadcast?

You can watch the broadcast on NBC, while the pre-show red carpet coverage will air on E! starting at 6/5c.

How can I watch the 2022 Emmy Awards online without cable?

If you don't have cable, you can stream the event live for the first time ever on Peacock. Don't have a subscription? You can get Peacock Premium for just $1.99 a month with a year-long subscription.

Who is hosting the 2022 Emmy Awards?

This year, the show will be hosted by award-winning actor, comedian and producer Kenan Thompson, best known for his work on Saturday Night Live. “Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, likable, and accomplished performers of the last two decades, and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves," he adds.

Who are the nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards?

Some standout nominees are Sydney Sweeney with two nods for Euphoria and White Lotus, Ted Lasso with 20 total nominations—the most of any comedy show for the second year in a row—and Squid Game, the first non-English language show to be nominated for best drama. For the full list, check out the Emmy's website here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson and More Stars to Present at 2022 Emmys

2022 Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners: The Complete List

Creative Arts Emmys 2022: Adele, RuPaul and More Receive Honors

Emmy Raver-Lampman Talks 'Central Park' and Hopes for a Duet With Boyfriend Daveed Diggs (Exclusive)

Colman Domingo Reacts to Emmy Win and Shares 'Euphoria' Season 3 Update (Exclusive)

Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy for 'What If?...' Voice Role

Emmy Raver-Lampman Reacts to 'Umbrella Academy' Ending With Season 4

2022 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List