How to Watch the 2024 Boston Marathon Online Today: Start Time, Full Schedule, Live Stream

Boston Marathon
Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images
By Andy Garden
Published: 2:00 AM PDT, April 15, 2024

The 128th Boston Marathon is here. Tune in to the world famous race with these streaming options.

It's the third Monday in April, also known as Patriots’ Day, which means the 2024 Boston Marathon is here. The world’s oldest annual 26.2-mile race is back for its 128th edition today with more than 30,000 entrants from 122 countries and all 50 U.S. states. There are added high stakes this year as many international athletes hope to represent their country at the Paris Olympics this summer.

Watch the Marathon on Fubo

The Boston Marathon is one of the most exciting events on the running calendar. Kenyan star Evans Chebet will aim to become the first men’s three-time winner in Boston since Robert Cheruiyot. In the women's event, Hellen Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist from Kenya, will also be looking to defend her title.

Here's everything to know about how to watch the 2024 Boston Marathon, including the full schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the 2024 Boston Marathon Without Cable

For those who live in the Greater Boston area, you can live stream the 2024 Boston Marathon on WCVB5 beginning at 4:00 a.m. ET through 8:00 p.m. ET.

ESPN2 will televise the 128th Boston Marathon for wider America from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. ET. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Boston Marathon on live TV streaming services like FuboTV and Sling TV. The race will also simulcast for the first time on ESPN+.

When is the 2024 Boston Marathon?

The 128th edition of the Boston Marathon is scheduled for Monday, April 15, 2024. 

2024 Boston Marathon Full Schedule

All times Eastern.

8:02 a.m.: Men’s Wheelchair

8:05 a.m.: Women's Wheelchair

8:30 a.m.: Handcycles & Duos

8:37 a.m.: Professional Men

8:45 a.m.: Professional Women

8:50 a.m.: Para Athletics Divisions

9:00 a.m.: Rolling Start Begins

11:30 a.m.: Rolling Start Ends

Where is the Boston Marathon route?

The 2024 Boston Marathon route starts in Hopkinton in Middlesex County and finishes on Boylston Street near Copley Square in the center of Boston. This year's Boston Marathon will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the start line moving to Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

