Road House, the iconic story from the late 1980s starring Patrick Swayze, is kicking its way into the modern era. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and UFC record-breaking champion Conor McGregor, the upcoming reimagined film welcomes the next generation of fans.

In 2024's Road House, Gyllenhaal takes on the role of Elwood Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter hired to help clean up the clientele at a bar in the Florida Keys. When a real estate developer wants the bar's land for his next project, he hires a lethal hitman (played by McGregor), posing big trouble for Dalton. Audiences will also see an appearance from Post Malone during the film that drops to Prime Video today, March 21.

Gyllenhaal spoke with ET about his upcoming film and his friendship with Swayze.

"I mean, from the jump, from the moment I met Patrick -- we worked on the [2001] movie Donnie Darko -- and from all the scenes we filmed and throughout the years, him and his wife, Lisa [Niemi] -- and even Lisa to this day -- have been just loving and supportive," Gyllenhaal recalled. "I mean, they were just such a beautiful couple. I think he was raised in that sort of theatrical dancing ensemble idea, and he always brought that to the groups that he worked with and brought that to me. He would just, I mean, so many different times just ... they're kind, giving. That was his spirit."

Below, find out everything you need to know to stream the new Road House at home.

When does Road House (2024) premiere?

Road House (2024) premiered at the 2024 SXSW Festival. However, now everyone can enjoy the film on Prime Video beginning today, March 21.

Where is Road House (2024) streaming?

Road House is a Prime Video original film, so it will stream exclusively on Prime Video. Amazon customers with a Prime membership will automatically have access to the movie, however, Amazon also has a stand-alone membership option that allows subscribers to access Prime Video for just $9 per month compared to the $15 per month for a Prime membership.

Sign Up for Prime Video

Watch the Road House official trailer:

RELATED CONTENT: