How to Watch ‘Trolls Band Together’ Online — Now Streaming

The Trolls are back for another fun-filled adventure as they try to find out more about where they came from. Trolls Band Together is the third installment in the animated franchise featuring Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick as Branch and Princess Poppy. Starting today, the magic is coming home as the recent DreamWorks Animation hit is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Trolls Band Together follows Branch and Poppy some time after the events of Trolls World Tour where Queen Barb tries to lead the Hard Rock Trolls to conquer every musical realm. Poppy discovers Branch was once in a family boy band and encourages him to reconnect with his brothers. But when Branch’s older brother Floyd (Troye Sivan) is kidnapped, the two head out on an adventure to rescue him while also learning about Poppy’s long lost sister, Viva (Camila Cabello), along the way.

This action-packed Trolls film also features the voices of Kenan Thompson, RuPaul, Zosia Mamet, Eric André, Kid Cudi, Amy Schumer and more. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Trolls Band Together at home.

How to Watch Trolls Band Together Online

As of March 15, Trolls Band Together is streaming exclusively on Peacock. New subscribers can get Peacock Premium for $5.99 per month or $11.99 per month for the Premium Plus option. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, plus your local NBC channel live and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

Sign up for Peacock

Watch the Trolls Band Together Trailer

The trailer for Trolls Band Together teases NSYNC's grand reunion for "Better Place", part of the movie's soundtrack. Check out the all-star, rainbow-colored trailer below.

RELATED CONTENT: