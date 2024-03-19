The countdown to March Madness is on. If you're looking to watch this year's tournament live online, Max is making it easy to stream the bulk of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.

While Max is typically known for hit TV shows and movies, the streamer recently launched a B/R Sports Package that customers can add on at no cost for a limited time. This complimentary package includes access to March Madness games airing on TNT, TBS and TruTV, — that's 46 games in the tournament. Right now, the budget-friendly alternative to a cable TV subscription is offering a deal to help viewers cut costs even further.

For a limited time, new and eligible customers can prepay for a year's subscription to any of Max's plan tiers and save over 40% on the annual package. Typically the starting costs for Max begin at $10 per month, but this Max deal brings the price of twelve months down to as low as $5.38 per month.

Get the Max Limited-Time Deal

March Madness begins Tuesday, March 19 with First Four action and will continue through the national championship game on Monday, April 8. Broadcasts for the 67 games of the tournament are spread out across CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. Max's complimentary B/R Sports add-on includes TBS, TNT and TruTV, so you'll be able to stream 46 of the 67 games.

On top of the live sports, you'll have access to tons of on-demand content — both TV shows and movies. For those who have yet to subscribe to Max, the streaming service features content from HBO, Discovery, TLC, HGTV, Food Network and more. Members can watch hit shows like True Detective, 90 Day Fiance, Succession, The Last of Us, Game of Thrones (and its prequel House of Dragons) ... the list goes on.

Don't miss this Max deal to get all the excitement of March Madness plus access to the streaming service's incredible lineup of channels, shows and movies at an unbeatable price.

