How to Watch the Wagner vs. Howard March Madness First Four Game Online: Start Time, Live Stream

March 19, 2024

Wagner and Howard face off in a March Madness First Four game tonight. Here's how to watch the matchup.

March Madness 2024 is finally here, kicking off tonight with the opening First Four matchup between the Wagner Seahawks and the Howard Bison. Tip-off from Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio is set for 6:40 p.m. EST.

This will be the Wagner men's basketball program's first NCAA Tournament game in 21 years. Today's game will decide the No. 16 seed in the West Region of the bracket and the winner will face the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round on Thursday.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Wagner vs. Howard March Madness First Four game with or without cable.

How to Watch Wagner vs. Howard Without Cable

The Wagner vs. Howard March Madness First Four game is scheduled to be broadcast on TruTV. If you don't have cable, you can watch the men's basketball game on Sling TV or Max

One of the best ways to watch the First Four games is with a live TV streaming subscription to Sing TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue plan with TruTV down to just $23 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. 

With its Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to TruTV to watch every First Four game in March Madness. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $22.50.

The most affordable way to watch Wagner vs. Howard is Max. You can livestream the game through the B/R Sports add-on, which is being offered to Max subscribers for free right now. Max costs $9.99 per month and will be broadcasting March Madness games on TNT, TBS and TruTV.

Stream select NCAA March Madness games, including Wagner vs. Howard, live and in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos surround sound with the B/R Sports Add-On.

What time is the Wagner vs. Howard March Madness game?

Tonight’s Wagner vs. Howard First Four game starts at 6:40 p.m. ET (3:40 p.m. PT). 

What channel is Wagner vs. Howard on?

The Howard University and Wagner College men’s basketball game will air live on TruTV, along with every First Four game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

2024 NCAA First Four Schedule

The men's tournament First Four games will take place in Dayton, Ohio, and begin on Tuesday, March 19. Here is the lineup:

Tuesday, March 19

Wagner vs. Howard at 6:40 p.m. ET

Colorado State vs. Virginia 9:10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20

Grambling vs. Montana State at 6:40 p.m. ET

Colorado vs. Boise State at 9:10 p.m. ET

