Sales & Deals

Save Up to 20% on Sonos Soundbars and Speakers for March Madness

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sonos Arc
Sonos
By Andy Garden
Published: 1:30 PM PDT, March 14, 2024

Shop the best Sonos deals to upgrade your home theatre in time for March Madness.

As March Madness 2024 swiftly approaches, there's no better time to upgrade your home entertainment setup to catch all the NCAA action. With thrilling games starting March 19, a great viewing experience deserves an equally great audio experience. To bring the tournament to life, there is a Sonos sale going on right now with deals on the brand's best soundbars and speakers.

For a limited time, you can save up to 20% on Sonos soundbars and speakers to fill your living room with the sounds of March Madness.

Shop the Sonos Sale

Sonos sales are rare, making now the perfect time to save on the latest generation models. The Beam (Gen 2) is $100 off and features spatial audio to create a virtual surround sound experience with Dolby Atmos. You can also easily create a connected system for your whole home when you add Sonos speakers to more rooms.

Whether you're looking to fill your home with rich surround sound or just want one of the best portable smart speakers for your upcoming movie nights, there are plenty of Sonos deals to level up everyone's audio experience. It's typically hard to find a discount on Sonos tech unless you're picking up a refurbished model, but this March Madness sale has the best offers of the year so far.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

Sonos Beam (Gen 2)
Sonos

Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

Effortlessly enrich your entertainment experience with the latest generation of Beam, now with Dolby Atmos. Enjoy panoramic sound for shows, movies and games when the TV is on, and stream music radio and more when it's off.

$499 $399

Shop Now

Sonos Ray

Sonos Ray
Sonos

Sonos Ray

This impressively compact and easy-to-use soundbar features precisely balanced sound, including crisp dialogue and solid bass, plus streamlined control with your TV remote, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and more.

$279 $223

Shop Now

Sonos Premium Immersive Set With Arc

Sonos Premium Immersive Set With Arc
Sonos

Sonos Premium Immersive Set With Arc

If you want a cinematic experience at home, this home theater system provides the bass, surround sound, and immersive spatial audio. 

$2,196 $1,976

Shop Now

Sonos Move

Sonos Move
Sonos

Sonos Move

Get bold sound that moves you and moves with you with this powerful, durable, and versatile smart speaker. The weather-resistant design, rechargeable battery, and wide soundstage deliver an exceptional outdoor listening experience. 

$399 $279

Shop Now

Sonos 2 Room Set with Arc

Sonos 2 Room Set with Arc
Sonos

Sonos 2 Room Set with Arc

Immerse yourself with the 3D experience of Dolby Atmos on Arc, and enjoy great sound wherever you want when you take Move on the go and stream using Bluetooth. At home on WiFi, you can group speakers to play in sync. 

$1,348 $1,208

Shop Now

Sonos Indoor / Outdoor Set

Sonos Indoor / Outdoor Set
Sonos

Sonos Indoor / Outdoor Set

With an Era 100 smart speaker and Move portable speaker, you can experience a flexible multiroom listening experience all around your home.

$698 $608

Shop Now

Sonos Turntable Set

Sonos Turntable Set
Sonos

Sonos Turntable Set

Enjoy your vinyl at home or stream music with this turntable set.

$998 $898

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save $40 on Four Months of Sling TV With This March Madness Deal

Sales & Deals

Save $40 on Four Months of Sling TV With This March Madness Deal

The Best TV Deals on Amazon for Watching March Madness

Sales & Deals

The Best TV Deals on Amazon for Watching March Madness

How to Watch March Madness 2024: Stream the NCAA Basketball Tournament

Streaming

How to Watch March Madness 2024: Stream the NCAA Basketball Tournament

How to Watch Selection Sunday: Stream the Start of March Madness

Streaming

How to Watch Selection Sunday: Stream the Start of March Madness

Save $3,500 on Samsung's The Terrace Outdoor TV This Week

Sales & Deals

Save $3,500 on Samsung's The Terrace Outdoor TV This Week

FuboTV Deal: Get $20 Off Your First Month to Watch Live TV and Sports

Streaming

FuboTV Deal: Get $20 Off Your First Month to Watch Live TV and Sports

Tags:

Latest News