Save Up to 20% on Sonos Soundbars and Speakers for March Madness

As March Madness 2024 swiftly approaches, there's no better time to upgrade your home entertainment setup to catch all the NCAA action. With thrilling games starting March 19, a great viewing experience deserves an equally great audio experience. To bring the tournament to life, there is a Sonos sale going on right now with deals on the brand's best soundbars and speakers.

For a limited time, you can save up to 20% on Sonos soundbars and speakers to fill your living room with the sounds of March Madness.

Shop the Sonos Sale

Sonos sales are rare, making now the perfect time to save on the latest generation models. The Beam (Gen 2) is $100 off and features spatial audio to create a virtual surround sound experience with Dolby Atmos. You can also easily create a connected system for your whole home when you add Sonos speakers to more rooms.

Whether you're looking to fill your home with rich surround sound or just want one of the best portable smart speakers for your upcoming movie nights, there are plenty of Sonos deals to level up everyone's audio experience. It's typically hard to find a discount on Sonos tech unless you're picking up a refurbished model, but this March Madness sale has the best offers of the year so far.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Sonos Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Effortlessly enrich your entertainment experience with the latest generation of Beam, now with Dolby Atmos. Enjoy panoramic sound for shows, movies and games when the TV is on, and stream music radio and more when it's off. $499 $399 Shop Now

Sonos Ray Sonos Sonos Ray This impressively compact and easy-to-use soundbar features precisely balanced sound, including crisp dialogue and solid bass, plus streamlined control with your TV remote, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and more. $279 $223 Shop Now

Sonos Move Sonos Sonos Move Get bold sound that moves you and moves with you with this powerful, durable, and versatile smart speaker. The weather-resistant design, rechargeable battery, and wide soundstage deliver an exceptional outdoor listening experience. $399 $279 Shop Now

Sonos 2 Room Set with Arc Sonos Sonos 2 Room Set with Arc Immerse yourself with the 3D experience of Dolby Atmos on Arc, and enjoy great sound wherever you want when you take Move on the go and stream using Bluetooth. At home on WiFi, you can group speakers to play in sync. $1,348 $1,208 Shop Now

