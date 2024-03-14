Save Up to 20% on Sonos Soundbars and Speakers for March Madness

Shop the best Sonos deals to upgrade your home theatre in time for March Madness.
As March Madness 2024 swiftly approaches, there's no better time to upgrade your home entertainment setup to catch all the NCAA action. With thrilling games starting March 19, a great viewing experience deserves an equally great audio experience. To bring the tournament to life, there is a Sonos sale going on right now with deals on the brand's best soundbars and speakers.
For a limited time, you can save up to 20% on Sonos soundbars and speakers to fill your living room with the sounds of March Madness.
Sonos sales are rare, making now the perfect time to save on the latest generation models. The Beam (Gen 2) is $100 off and features spatial audio to create a virtual surround sound experience with Dolby Atmos. You can also easily create a connected system for your whole home when you add Sonos speakers to more rooms.
Whether you're looking to fill your home with rich surround sound or just want one of the best portable smart speakers for your upcoming movie nights, there are plenty of Sonos deals to level up everyone's audio experience. It's typically hard to find a discount on Sonos tech unless you're picking up a refurbished model, but this March Madness sale has the best offers of the year so far.
Sonos Beam (Gen 2)
Effortlessly enrich your entertainment experience with the latest generation of Beam, now with Dolby Atmos. Enjoy panoramic sound for shows, movies and games when the TV is on, and stream music radio and more when it's off.
Sonos Ray
This impressively compact and easy-to-use soundbar features precisely balanced sound, including crisp dialogue and solid bass, plus streamlined control with your TV remote, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and more.
Sonos Premium Immersive Set With Arc
If you want a cinematic experience at home, this home theater system provides the bass, surround sound, and immersive spatial audio.
Sonos Move
Get bold sound that moves you and moves with you with this powerful, durable, and versatile smart speaker. The weather-resistant design, rechargeable battery, and wide soundstage deliver an exceptional outdoor listening experience.
Sonos 2 Room Set with Arc
Immerse yourself with the 3D experience of Dolby Atmos on Arc, and enjoy great sound wherever you want when you take Move on the go and stream using Bluetooth. At home on WiFi, you can group speakers to play in sync.
Sonos Indoor / Outdoor Set
With an Era 100 smart speaker and Move portable speaker, you can experience a flexible multiroom listening experience all around your home.
Sonos Turntable Set
Enjoy your vinyl at home or stream music with this turntable set.
