Montreal welcomes the world's best figure skaters today for the 2024 World Figure Skating Championships. It's been 56 years since two skaters won parallel back-to-back-to-back world titles, but Japanese singles stars Shoma Uno and Kaori Sakamoto will aim to do just that. Featuring 200 top skaters from more than 40 nations, the climax to the season is not one to miss.

The U.S. team includes reigning world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates, along with Ilia Malinin, the world's top-ranked men's singles skater. Grand Prix Final winner Malinin will now take on Shoma Uno, who is going for a third consecutive world crown. Kaori Sakamoto eyes a three-peat in the women’s event to cap an undefeated season.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 World Figure Skating Championships, including the full schedule and best live streaming options.

How to Watch 2024 World Figure Skating Championships Without Cable

The World Figure Skating Championships air live on NBC and USA Network from Montreal. If you don't have cable, this year’s World Figure Skating Championships are streaming online exclusively on Peacock.

NBC's streaming service will have a live feed of every event in the competition, from the pairs short program on Wednesday to the exhibition gala on Monday. Peacock subscriptions start at $5.99 per month for the Premium option. The streamer also has a discounted student rate of $1.99 per month for 12 months.

How to Watch 2024 World Figure Skating Championships for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to NBC, USA and over 180 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the World Figure Skating Championships online for free.

In addition to championship figure skating, you'll have access to March Madness, MLB, NBA, NHL and international soccer games.

When are the 2024 World Figure Skating Championships?

The World Figure Skating Championships will start on Wednesday, March 18 and finish on Sunday, March 24.

Where are the 2024 World Figure Skating Championships?

Montreal is hosting the Worlds for the first time since 1932.

2024 World Figure Skating Championships Schedule

Check out the 2024 World Figure Skating Championships schedule to know when to tune into all the action. All times Eastern.

Wednesday, March 20

Pairs Shorts Program: 12 p.m. (Peacock)

Women's Short Program: 5 p.m. (Peacock)

Thursday, March 21

Men's Short Program: 11:10 a.m. (Peacock)

Pairs Free Program: 9:10 p.m. (Peacock)

Friday, March 22

Rhythm Dance: 11:20 a.m. (Peacock)

Women's Free: 6 p.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, March 23

Free Dance: 1:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Men's Free: 6 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, March 25

Exhibition Galas: 2 p.m. (Peacock)

