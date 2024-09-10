Find out how to stream the Davis Cup Finals group stage featuring Carlos Alcaraz, Alex de Minaur and Jack Draper.
With the US Open in the rearview, Grand Slams are now wrapped for 2024 and the tennis action quickly shifts to the Davis Cup Finals group stage. This week, sixteen countries are competing across four groups and four different countries in what is known as the ‘World Cup of Tennis’. The winners and runner-ups will progress to the Final 8 knockout stage in Malaga, which starts on November 19.
The World Groups include defending Davis Cup champions Italy, who beat Australia 2-0 in the 2023 final. Among the top players competing this week are Carlos Alcaraz with Spain, Jack Draper with Great Britain, and Alex de Minaur with Australia. Team Serbia did not qualify for the group stages, so Novak Djokovic will be competing in the World Group 1 and could potentially faces Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.
Don't miss any of the action as tennis stars represent their country this week. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Davis Cup Finals group stage, including a free livestream option.
How to Watch the 2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Without Cable
The 2024 Davis Cup Finals group stage is being broadcast on Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch the entire tennis tournament is with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV.
With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $30 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Davis Cup Finals group stage for free.
Watch Davis Cup Finals Group Stage on Fubo
Fubo carries Tennis Channel along with hundreds of other channels to watch live TV and sports. Watch the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage on Tennis Channel along with nearly every NFL game this season.
You can also watch the Davis Cup Finals group stage on Hulu + Live TV. To watch Tennis Channel with Hulu + Live TV, you will need the Sports add-on, which costs $9.99 per month on top of the base subscription price of $76.99 a month. Unlimited DVR storage is also included.
Watch Davis Cup Finals Group Stage on Hulu + Live TV
Access the Tennis Channel on Hulu + Live TV with the Sports Add-on for $9.99 per month. Other channels in the add-on include NFL RedZone and FanDuel TV.
When is the 2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage?
The 2024 Davis Cup Finals group stage will run from Tuesday, September 10 through Sunday, September 15 in four cities worldwide.
What channel is the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage on?
Tennis Channel is the official Davis Cup broadcaster in the U.S. this year.
2024 Davis Cup Finals Groups
Group A – Bologna, Italy
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Italy
- Netherlands
Group B – Valencia, Spain
- Australia
- Czechia
- France
- Spain
Group C – Zhuhai, China
- Chile
- Germany
- Slovakia
- United States
Group D – Manchester, UK
- Argentina
- Canada
- Finland
- Great Britain
2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Schedule
Below, find the full schedule for this year's Davis Cup Finals group stage taking place in Bologna, Manchester, Valencia and Zhuhai.
Tuesday, September 10
- Group A: Netherlands vs. Belgium, 9am ET
- Group B: Australia vs. France, 10am ET
- Group C: Germany vs. Slovakia, 2am ET
- Group D: Canada vs. Argentina, 8am ET
Wednesday, September 11
- Group A: Italy vs. Brazil, 9am ET
- Group B: Czechia vs. Spain, 10am ET
- Group C: USA vs. Chile, 11pm ET (Tue)
- Group D: Finland vs. Great Britain, 8am E / 5am PT / 1pm BST
Thursday, September 12
- Group A: Netherlands vs. Brazil, 9am ET
- Group B: Australia vs. Czechia, 10am ET
- Group C: Germany vs. Chile, 11pm ET (Wed)
- Group D: Canada vs. Finland, 8am ET
Friday, September 13
- Group A: Italy vs. Belgium, 9am ET
- Group B: France vs. Spain, 10am ET
- Group C: USA vs. Slovakia, 2am ET
- Group D: Great Britain vs. Argentina, 8am ET
Saturday, September 14
- Group A: Belgium vs. Brazil, 9am ET
- Group B: France vs. Czechia, 10am ET
- Group C: Germany vs. USA, 2am ET
- Group D: Finland vs. Argentina, 8am ET
Sunday, September 15
- Group A: Italy vs. Netherlands, 9am ET
- Group B: Australia vs. Spain, 5am ET
- Group C: Slovakia vs. Chile, 11pm ET (Sat)
- Group D: Canada vs. Great Britain, 8am ET
