One lucky NBA team is about to hit the lottery. The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm is taking place today to determine which of the 14 teams who missed out on the NBA Playoffs will get first dibs at the fresh talents joining the league next season.

While 14 teams enter the event with a chance to land the No. 1 pick, not everyone has the same odds of winning. Ping-pong balls numbered 1 through 14 will be placed in a lottery machine, meaning there are 1,001 possible combinations when four balls are drawn out of 14. Teams are assigned four-number combinations ahead of the drawing and those with worse records this season hold more combinations today.

The team that has been assigned the lucky combination will receive the top pick. This process then gets repeated three more times to determine the first four picks in the NBA Draft. Then, the other lottery teams will continue to pick in inverse order of their regular-season record. Get ready because the lottery results will all be revealed soon.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery online this afternoon, including the start time, teams and the best odds.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery Without Cable

What time is the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery is taking place on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT).

What channel is the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery on?

The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery will air live from Chicago on ABC.

Which teams will participate in the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery?

The teams eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery are the 14 teams that missed out on the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

In the East, you have the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards. The West consists of the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz.

What are the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery odds?

The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards are tied for the top lottery odds. Each team holds a 14% chance of winning the No. 1 pick. The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, have the lowest odds at 0.7%. You can view the 2024 Draft Lottery odds here and check them out below.

Detroit Pistons: 14%

Washington Wizards: 14%

Charlotte Hornets: 13.3%

Portland Trail Blazers: 13.2%

San Antonio Spurs: 10.5%

Toronto Raptors: 9%

Memphis Grizzlies: 7.5%

Utah Jazz: 6%

Houston Rockets: 4.5%

Atlanta Hawks: 3%

Chicago Bulls: 2%

Houston Rockets: 1.5%

Sacramento Kings: 0.8%

Golden State Warriors: 0.7%

When is the 2024 NBA Draft?

The 2024 NBA Draft presented by State Farm will take place on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27. New this year, the Draft is expanding to a two-night format. The first round will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, home of the Brooklyn Nets. The second round will take place at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.

What is the 2024 NBA Draft order?

The complete 2024 Draft order of selection will be officially determined at the end of the NBA Draft Lottery today.

