The NASCAR Cup Series is getting ready to start its engines at Nashville Superspeedway today for the Ally 400. It’s the fourth time since 2021 that the Cup Series will return to Nashville. This time, Christopher Bell will look to capture the guitar and set a career high with his fourth win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Watch Today's Race on Sling TV

Adding to today's excitement, country music superstar Luke Combs will be the honorary pace car driver at the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series event. He'll be taking a quick break from his record-breaking “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” stadium tour to drive the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

As we pass the halfway point in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, fans won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Ally 400 NASCAR race today, including the start time and a free livestream option.

How to Watch the Ally 400 NASCAR Race Without Cable

The Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway will air on NBC. If you don't have cable, you can watch the NASCAR Cup Series race with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV or FuboTV.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NASCAR races this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NASCAR race if you're not home to watch the Ally 400 live.

You can also catch all NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024 on FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service.

Fubo’s Pro plan offers over 200 channels, including NBC, and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial to watch the Ally 400 at no cost.

What time is the Ally 400 NASCAR race?

The Ally 400 is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

What channel is the Ally 400 NASCAR race on?

The Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway will be broadcast live on NBC.

Who won the 2023 Ally 400?

The 2023 Cup Series winner of the Ally 400 was Ross Chastain. He was driving #1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. The Cup Series speed record for Nashville Superspeedway was broken during that race, with a maximum speed of 132.914 mph and a 3 hour and 7 second finish time.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: