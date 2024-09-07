Shop
How to Watch the Boise State vs. Oregon NCAA College Football Game Tonight: Start Time and Live Stream

Oregon Football
Ric Tapia/Getty Images
By Andy Garden
Published: 5:30 AM PDT, September 7, 2024

Oregon hosts Boise State for Week 2 of the college football season. Here's how to watch the game live.

Week 1 of the 2024 college football season is officially in the books and we are onto Week 2. Tonight, the Boise State Broncos face the Oregon Ducks in a big early season test at Autzen Stadium. This exciting matchup marks the first meeting since 2017 between these two teams.

Oregon, the new Big Ten member, won its season opener against Idaho despite the team's underwhelming performance. Boise State also won its first game of the season over Georgia Southern and are viewed by many as potential College Football Playoff qualifiers. Tonight's game will serve as a tough test for both teams, promising to capture fans' attention.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Boise State vs. Oregon NCAA college football game tonight, including the full Week 2 schedule and all the best livestream options.

How to Watch the Boise State vs. Oregon College Football Game Without Cable

While NBC will be bringing you action from around the Big Ten conference all season long, the games won't only be airing on NBC. There are several showdowns that will stream exclusively on Peacock, and Boise State vs. Oregon is one of the biggest.

If you are a fan of a Big Ten football team, Peacock is a must-have streaming service. Peacock Premium subscriptions cost $7.99 per month or $13.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, a live stream of your local NBC channel and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

Peacock’s expansive programming also features live coverage of the Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, and much more. 

When is the Boise State vs. Oregon college football game?

The Boise State vs. Oregon college football game kicks off Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Boise State vs. Oregon college football game on?

Tonight's Boise State vs. Oregon game will be streaming exclusively on Peacock. 

2024 NCAA College Football Week 2 Schedule

College football is back, and Week 2 brings dozens of quality matchups. Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend. Below, find the schedule for Week 2 of the 2024 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2024 college football schedule here.

All times Eastern.

Friday, September 6

  • Western Illinois at Indiana — 7 p.m., BTN
  • BYU at SMU — 7 p.m., ESPN2
  • Duke at Northwestern — 9 p.m., FS1

Saturday, September 7

  • No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan — 12 p.m., FOX
  • Bowling Green at No. 8 Penn State — 12 p.m., BTN
  • Arkansas at No. 16 Oklahoma State — 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
  • No. 18 Kansas State at Tulane — 12 p.m., ESPN
  • Georgia Tech at Syracuse — 12 p.m., ACC Network
  • Rhode Island at Minnesota -— 12 p.m., Peacock
  • Akron at Rutgers — 12 p.m., BTN
  • Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — 12 p.m., ESPN2
  • Merrimack at UConn — 12 p.m., Channel TBD
  • Troy at Memphis —12 p.m., ESPNU
  • Army at Florida Atlantic — 12 p.m., CBSSN
  • McNeese at Texas A&M — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
  • Tennessee Tech at No. 1 Georgia — 2 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
  • Missouri State at Ball State — 2 p.m., ESPN+
  • St. Francis (PA) at Kent State — 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
  • Utah Tech at UNLV — 3 p.m., Channel TBD
  • Northern Illinois at No. 5 Notre Dame — 3:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
  • Baylor at No. 11 Utah — 3:30 p.m., FOX
  • Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
  • Jacksonville State at No. 22 Louisville — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
  • California at Auburn — 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • South Carolina at Kentucky — 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
  • Michigan State at Maryland — 3:30 p.m., BTN
  • Eastern Michigan at Washington — 3:30 p.m., BTN
  • South Dakota at Wisconsin — 3:30 p.m., FS1
  • Massachusetts at Toledo — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
  • Duquesne at Boston College — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
  • Charlotte at North Carolina — 3:30 p.m., ACC Extra
  • Idaho at Wyoming — 3:30 p.m., truTV/Max
  • Temple at Navy — 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
  • UTSA at Texas State — 4 p.m., ESPNU
  • Middle Tennessee at No. 6 Ole Miss — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
  • Marshall at Virginia Tech — 4:30 p.m., The CW Network
  • Florida A&M at No. 12 Miami — 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
  • UAlbany at West Virginia — 6 p.m., ESPN+
  • Central Michigan at Florida International — 6 p.m., ESPN+
  • Gardner-Webb at James Madison — 6 p.m., ESPN+
  • East Carolina at Old Dominion — 6 p.m., ESPN+
  • South Alabama at Ohio — 6 p.m., ESPN+
  • Sam Houston at UCF — 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
  • South Florida at No. 4 Alabama — 7 p.m., ESPN
  • Buffalo at No. 9 Missouri — 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
  • No. 19 Kansas at Illinois — 7 p.m., FS1
  • Samford at Florida — 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
  • William & Mary at Coastal Carolina — 7 p.m., ESPN+
  • Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky — 7 p.m., ESPN+
  • Chattanooga at Georgia State — 7 p.m., ESPN+
  • Cal Poly at Stanford — 7 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
  • Virginia at Wake Forest — 7 p.m., ESPN2
  • Louisiana at Kennesaw State — 7 p.m., ESPN+
  • San Jose State at Air Force — 7 p.m., CBSSN
  • Northern Colorado at Colorado State — 7 p.m., Channel TBD
  • Georgia Southern at Nevada — 7 p.m., truTV/Max
  • Tulsa at Arkansas State — 7 p.m., ESPN+
  • UAB at UL Monroe — 7 p.m., ESPN+
  • SE Louisiana at Southern Miss — 7 p.m., ESPN+
  • Texas Southern at Rice — 7 p.m., ESPN+
  • Western Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State — 7:30 p.m., BTN
  • No. 14 Tennessee at No. 24 NC State — 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
  • Nicholls at No. 18 LSU — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
  • Alcorn State at Vanderbilt — 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
  • Colorado at Nebraska — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
  • Stephen F. Austin at North Texas — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
  • Houston at No. 15 Oklahoma — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
  • App State at No. 25 Clemson — 8 p.m., ACC Network
  • Long Island University at TCU — 8 p.m., ESPN+
  • Southern Utah at UTEP — 9 p.m., ESPN+
  • Boise State at No. 7 Oregon — 10 p.m., Peacock
  • Northern Arizona at No. 20 Arizona — 10 p.m., ESPN+
  • Texas Tech at Washington State — 10 p.m., FOX
  • Sacramento State at Fresno State — 10 p.m., Channel TBD
  • Liberty at New Mexico State — 10:15 p.m., ESPN2
  • Mississippi State at Arizona State — 10:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Oregon State at San Diego State — 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
  • Utah State at No. 13 USC — 11 p.m., BTN

