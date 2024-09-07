Week 1 of the 2024 college football season is officially in the books and we are onto Week 2. Tonight, the Boise State Broncos face the Oregon Ducks in a big early season test at Autzen Stadium. This exciting matchup marks the first meeting since 2017 between these two teams.

Oregon, the new Big Ten member, won its season opener against Idaho despite the team's underwhelming performance. Boise State also won its first game of the season over Georgia Southern and are viewed by many as potential College Football Playoff qualifiers. Tonight's game will serve as a tough test for both teams, promising to capture fans' attention.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Boise State vs. Oregon NCAA college football game tonight, including the full Week 2 schedule and all the best livestream options.

How to Watch the Boise State vs. Oregon College Football Game Without Cable

While NBC will be bringing you action from around the Big Ten conference all season long, the games won't only be airing on NBC. There are several showdowns that will stream exclusively on Peacock, and Boise State vs. Oregon is one of the biggest.

If you are a fan of a Big Ten football team, Peacock is a must-have streaming service. Peacock Premium subscriptions cost $7.99 per month or $13.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, a live stream of your local NBC channel and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

Peacock’s expansive programming also features live coverage of the Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, and much more.

When is the Boise State vs. Oregon college football game?

The Boise State vs. Oregon college football game kicks off Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Boise State vs. Oregon college football game on?

Tonight's Boise State vs. Oregon game will be streaming exclusively on Peacock.

2024 NCAA College Football Week 2 Schedule

College football is back, and Week 2 brings dozens of quality matchups. Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend. Below, find the schedule for Week 2 of the 2024 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2024 college football schedule here.

All times Eastern.

Friday, September 6

Western Illinois at Indiana — 7 p.m., BTN

BYU at SMU — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Duke at Northwestern — 9 p.m., FS1

Saturday, September 7

No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan — 12 p.m., FOX

Bowling Green at No. 8 Penn State — 12 p.m., BTN

Arkansas at No. 16 Oklahoma State — 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

No. 18 Kansas State at Tulane — 12 p.m., ESPN

Georgia Tech at Syracuse — 12 p.m., ACC Network

Rhode Island at Minnesota -— 12 p.m., Peacock

Akron at Rutgers — 12 p.m., BTN

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — 12 p.m., ESPN2

Merrimack at UConn — 12 p.m., Channel TBD

Troy at Memphis —12 p.m., ESPNU

Army at Florida Atlantic — 12 p.m., CBSSN

McNeese at Texas A&M — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Tennessee Tech at No. 1 Georgia — 2 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

Missouri State at Ball State — 2 p.m., ESPN+

St. Francis (PA) at Kent State — 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Utah Tech at UNLV — 3 p.m., Channel TBD

Northern Illinois at No. 5 Notre Dame — 3:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Baylor at No. 11 Utah — 3:30 p.m., FOX

Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

Jacksonville State at No. 22 Louisville — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

California at Auburn — 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

South Carolina at Kentucky — 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Michigan State at Maryland — 3:30 p.m., BTN

Eastern Michigan at Washington — 3:30 p.m., BTN

South Dakota at Wisconsin — 3:30 p.m., FS1

Massachusetts at Toledo — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Duquesne at Boston College — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

Charlotte at North Carolina — 3:30 p.m., ACC Extra

Idaho at Wyoming — 3:30 p.m., truTV/Max

Temple at Navy — 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

UTSA at Texas State — 4 p.m., ESPNU

Middle Tennessee at No. 6 Ole Miss — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

Marshall at Virginia Tech — 4:30 p.m., The CW Network

Florida A&M at No. 12 Miami — 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

UAlbany at West Virginia — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Central Michigan at Florida International — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at James Madison — 6 p.m., ESPN+

East Carolina at Old Dominion — 6 p.m., ESPN+

South Alabama at Ohio — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Sam Houston at UCF — 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

South Florida at No. 4 Alabama — 7 p.m., ESPN

Buffalo at No. 9 Missouri — 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

No. 19 Kansas at Illinois — 7 p.m., FS1

Samford at Florida — 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

William & Mary at Coastal Carolina — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Chattanooga at Georgia State — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Cal Poly at Stanford — 7 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

Virginia at Wake Forest — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Louisiana at Kennesaw State — 7 p.m., ESPN+

San Jose State at Air Force — 7 p.m., CBSSN

Northern Colorado at Colorado State — 7 p.m., Channel TBD

Georgia Southern at Nevada — 7 p.m., truTV/Max

Tulsa at Arkansas State — 7 p.m., ESPN+

UAB at UL Monroe — 7 p.m., ESPN+

SE Louisiana at Southern Miss — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Texas Southern at Rice — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Western Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State — 7:30 p.m., BTN

No. 14 Tennessee at No. 24 NC State — 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Nicholls at No. 18 LSU — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

Alcorn State at Vanderbilt — 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado at Nebraska — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Stephen F. Austin at North Texas — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Houston at No. 15 Oklahoma — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

App State at No. 25 Clemson — 8 p.m., ACC Network

Long Island University at TCU — 8 p.m., ESPN+

Southern Utah at UTEP — 9 p.m., ESPN+

Boise State at No. 7 Oregon — 10 p.m., Peacock

Northern Arizona at No. 20 Arizona — 10 p.m., ESPN+

Texas Tech at Washington State — 10 p.m., FOX

Sacramento State at Fresno State — 10 p.m., Channel TBD

Liberty at New Mexico State — 10:15 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi State at Arizona State — 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Oregon State at San Diego State — 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Utah State at No. 13 USC — 11 p.m., BTN

