The 2024 college football season has entered Week 2 with a jam-packed slate of games today. One of the most anticipated matchups sees the latest edition of one of college football's longest-standing rivalries. The Big 12's Colorado Buffaloes and the Big Ten's Nebraska Cornhuskers will clash at at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

The Buffaloes and Coach Prime started the season with a 31-26 win over North Dakota State. Meanwhile, Nebraska roared past UTEP and won 40-7. The Big Ten and Big 12 rivals now meet in a game Nebraska fans have been waiting for since the Buffaloes won in Boulder last year.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado vs. Nebraska NCAA college football game live at home, including the full Week 2 schedule and all the best livestream options.

How to Watch the Colorado vs. Nebraska Football Game Without Cable

Tonight's Nebraska-Colorado football game will be airing on NBC. It will be the second primetime showdown Big Ten Saturday Night will host this year. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Colorado vs. Nebraska matchup live with Peacock, Sling TV, or FuboTV.

Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ college football games airing on NBC this season, including the Big Ten Saturday Night game between Colorado and Nebraska.

Peacock Premium subscriptions cost $7.99 per month or $13.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, a live stream of your local NBC channel and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

Peacock’s expansive programming also features live coverage of the Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, and much more.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NCAA college football season. Every game broadcast locally, nationally, and on college networks will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Fubo costs $79.99 per month or you can upgrade and opt for the $89.99 per month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network. Right now, FuboTV is offering $30 off your first month to watch tonight's Colorado vs. Nebraska game for as low as $49.99.

When is the Colorado vs. Nebraska NCAA college football game?

The Colorado vs. Nebraska college football game kicks off Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). Big Ten College Countdown starts at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

What channel is the Colorado vs. Nebraska college football game on?

Like all Big Ten Saturday Night matchups, the Colorado vs. Nebraska game will be broadcast live on NBC, and will stream simultaneously on Peacock.

2024 NCAA College Football Week 2 Schedule

College football is back, and Week 2 brings dozens of quality matchups. Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend. Below, find the schedule for Week 2 of the 2024 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2024 college football schedule here.

All times Eastern.

Friday, September 6

Western Illinois at Indiana — 7 p.m., BTN

BYU at SMU — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Duke at Northwestern — 9 p.m., FS1

Saturday, September 7

No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan — 12 p.m., FOX

Bowling Green at No. 8 Penn State — 12 p.m., BTN

Arkansas at No. 16 Oklahoma State — 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

No. 18 Kansas State at Tulane — 12 p.m., ESPN

Georgia Tech at Syracuse — 12 p.m., ACC Network

Rhode Island at Minnesota -— 12 p.m., Peacock

Akron at Rutgers — 12 p.m., BTN

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — 12 p.m., ESPN2

Merrimack at UConn — 12 p.m., Channel TBD

Troy at Memphis —12 p.m., ESPNU

Army at Florida Atlantic — 12 p.m., CBSSN

McNeese at Texas A&M — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Tennessee Tech at No. 1 Georgia — 2 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

Missouri State at Ball State — 2 p.m., ESPN+

St. Francis (PA) at Kent State — 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Utah Tech at UNLV — 3 p.m., Channel TBD

Northern Illinois at No. 5 Notre Dame — 3:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Baylor at No. 11 Utah — 3:30 p.m., FOX

Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

Jacksonville State at No. 22 Louisville — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

California at Auburn — 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

South Carolina at Kentucky — 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Michigan State at Maryland — 3:30 p.m., BTN

Eastern Michigan at Washington — 3:30 p.m., BTN

South Dakota at Wisconsin — 3:30 p.m., FS1

Massachusetts at Toledo — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Duquesne at Boston College — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

Charlotte at North Carolina — 3:30 p.m., ACC Extra

Idaho at Wyoming — 3:30 p.m., truTV/Max

Temple at Navy — 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

UTSA at Texas State — 4 p.m., ESPNU

Middle Tennessee at No. 6 Ole Miss — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

Marshall at Virginia Tech — 4:30 p.m., The CW Network

Florida A&M at No. 12 Miami — 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

UAlbany at West Virginia — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Central Michigan at Florida International — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at James Madison — 6 p.m., ESPN+

East Carolina at Old Dominion — 6 p.m., ESPN+

South Alabama at Ohio — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Sam Houston at UCF — 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

South Florida at No. 4 Alabama — 7 p.m., ESPN

Buffalo at No. 9 Missouri — 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

No. 19 Kansas at Illinois — 7 p.m., FS1

Samford at Florida — 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

William & Mary at Coastal Carolina — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Chattanooga at Georgia State — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Cal Poly at Stanford — 7 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

Virginia at Wake Forest — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Louisiana at Kennesaw State — 7 p.m., ESPN+

San Jose State at Air Force — 7 p.m., CBSSN

Northern Colorado at Colorado State — 7 p.m., Channel TBD

Georgia Southern at Nevada — 7 p.m., truTV/Max

Tulsa at Arkansas State — 7 p.m., ESPN+

UAB at UL Monroe — 7 p.m., ESPN+

SE Louisiana at Southern Miss — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Texas Southern at Rice — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Western Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State — 7:30 p.m., BTN

No. 14 Tennessee at No. 24 NC State — 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Nicholls at No. 18 LSU — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

Alcorn State at Vanderbilt — 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado at Nebraska — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Stephen F. Austin at North Texas — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Houston at No. 15 Oklahoma — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

App State at No. 25 Clemson — 8 p.m., ACC Network

Long Island University at TCU — 8 p.m., ESPN+

Southern Utah at UTEP — 9 p.m., ESPN+

Boise State at No. 7 Oregon — 10 p.m., Peacock

Northern Arizona at No. 20 Arizona — 10 p.m., ESPN+

Texas Tech at Washington State — 10 p.m., FOX

Sacramento State at Fresno State — 10 p.m., Channel TBD

Liberty at New Mexico State — 10:15 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi State at Arizona State — 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Oregon State at San Diego State — 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Utah State at No. 13 USC — 11 p.m., BTN

