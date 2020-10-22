Donald Trump and Joe Biden will meet one last time before the election. After the originally scheduled second presidential debate was canceled due to Trump refusing to participate in a virtual format -- a change that was made after the president tested positive for COVID-19 -- the would-be third debate between the candidates is set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 22.

This will be the final major event before the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and in many states, voting is taking place right now, often with more precautions being taken due to the coronavirus pandemic. Do you have a plan to vote? Be sure to read our 2020 voting guide for resources to help find the rules and deadlines in your state, as well as everything you need to know about voting by mail.

Here is everything you need to know about how and when to watch the final presidential debate. Keep checking back here for any changes, though, as there were plenty of updates the last time the candidates were supposed to face off before the second debate was ultimately canceled.

When and where is the final presidential debate? The debate will air live from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, tonight, Thursday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.

How to watch the final presidential debate? You can watch the debate across every major network on cable as well as streaming, with CBS, ABC, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, Fox News, NBC, MSNBC and more all set to carry the program. The debate will also stream on Peacock's NBC News NOW and The Choice, andPhilo subscribers will be able to stream the debate on Newsy (you can sign up for Philo here).

Who is the moderator? Kristen Welker, NBC News anchor and White House correspondent, will be moderating the final debate.

What is the debate format? The debate will be broken into six 15-minute segments, which were announced last week: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership.

What changes have been announced? On Monday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that Trump and Biden will have their mics cut off during the opening statements of their opponent during the beginning of each segment. Welker, however, will not have a mute button. The change was announced after a chaotic first debate where the candidates talked over each other at times and Trump was widely criticized for constantly interrupting Biden and the moderator of that debate, Fox News' Chris Wallace.

