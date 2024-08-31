Week 1 of the 2024 college football season is finally here. Michigan, the defending National Champions and three-time defending Big Ten champ, will open the season against Fresno State in primetime tonight. Not only does this matchup mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams, but it will also kick off the second season of NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown.

Today's Week 1 bout in Ann Arbor will be Michigan's first matchup in the post-Jim Harbaugh era. Former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will now be leading the way and the Wolverines will also be fielding a new QB under center as J.J. McCarthy was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, Fresno State is coming off a 9-4 season and a New Mexico Bowl win in 2023.

Get ready for the season opener. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Fresno State vs. Michigan NCAA college football game live at home, including all the best livestream options.

How to Watch the Fresno State vs. Michigan Football Game Without Cable

The Fresno State vs. Michigan football game will be airing on NBC. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Wolverines take on the Bulldogs with Peacock, Sling TV, or FuboTV.

Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ college football games airing on NBC this season, including the Big Ten Saturday Night game between Fresno State and Michigan.

Peacock Premium subscriptions cost $7.99 per month or $13.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, a live stream of your local NBC channel and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

Peacock’s expansive programming also features live coverage of the Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, and much more.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.

How to Watch the Fresno State vs. Michigan Football Game for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NCAA college football season. Every game broadcast locally, nationally, and on college networks will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Fubo costs $79.99 per month or you can upgrade and opt for the $89.99 per month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network. Right now, FuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial to try the service at no cost. Grab the free trial below to watch today's Fresno State vs. Michigan game for free.

When is the Fresno State vs. Michigan football game?

The college football season opener between Fresno State and Michigan kicks off Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). Big Ten College Countdown starts at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

2024 NCAA College Football Week 1 Schedule

College football is back, and Week 1 brings some quality matchups to start the season. Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend. Below, find the schedule for Week 1 of the 2024 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2024 college football schedule here.

All times Eastern.

Saturday, August 31

No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 1 Georgia — Noon on ABC

No. 8 Penn State at West Virginia — Noon on FOX

Illinois State at No. 25 Iowa — Noon on Big Ten Network

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt — Noon on ESPN

Chattanooga at No. 15 Tennessee — 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

South Dakota State at No. 17 Oklahoma State — 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Akron at No. 2 Ohio State — 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Colorado State at No. 4 Texas — 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 19 Miami at Florida — 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Western Kentucky at No. 5 Alabama — 7 p.m. on ESPN

Furman at No. 6 Ole Miss — 7 p.m. on ESPN+

UT Martin at No. 18 Kansas State — 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Idaho at No. 3 Oregon — 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Fresno State at No. 9 Michigan — 7:30 p.m. on NBC

New Mexico at No. 21 Arizona — 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, September 1

No. 23 USC vs. No. 13 LSU — 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Monday, September 2

Boston College at No. 10 Florida State — 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

