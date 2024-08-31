The Michigan Wolverines play host to the Fresno State Bulldogs in Week 1 on Big Ten Saturday Night.
Week 1 of the 2024 college football season is finally here. Michigan, the defending National Champions and three-time defending Big Ten champ, will open the season against Fresno State in primetime tonight. Not only does this matchup mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams, but it will also kick off the second season of NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown.
Today's Week 1 bout in Ann Arbor will be Michigan's first matchup in the post-Jim Harbaugh era. Former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will now be leading the way and the Wolverines will also be fielding a new QB under center as J.J. McCarthy was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, Fresno State is coming off a 9-4 season and a New Mexico Bowl win in 2023.
Get ready for the season opener. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Fresno State vs. Michigan NCAA college football game live at home, including all the best livestream options.
How to Watch the Fresno State vs. Michigan Football Game Without Cable
The Fresno State vs. Michigan football game will be airing on NBC. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Wolverines take on the Bulldogs with Peacock, Sling TV, or FuboTV.
Watch Fresno State vs. Michigan on Peacock
Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ college football games airing on NBC this season, including the Big Ten Saturday Night game between Fresno State and Michigan.
Peacock Premium subscriptions cost $7.99 per month or $13.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, a live stream of your local NBC channel and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.
Stream College Football on Peacock
Catch the NCAA’s oldest conference live every weekend, with exclusive games on Peacock.
Peacock’s expansive programming also features live coverage of the Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, and much more.
Watch Fresno State vs. Michigan on Sling TV
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.
Stream College Football on Sling TV
With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to the top teams and conferences. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.
How to Watch the Fresno State vs. Michigan Football Game for Free
Watch Fresno State vs. Michigan on FuboTV
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NCAA college football season. Every game broadcast locally, nationally, and on college networks will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.
Fubo costs $79.99 per month or you can upgrade and opt for the $89.99 per month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network. Right now, FuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial to try the service at no cost. Grab the free trial below to watch today's Fresno State vs. Michigan game for free.
Stream College Football on FuboTV
With over 200 live channels including ACC, SEC, ESPN and more, you can watch college football live without cable on fuboTV.
When is the Fresno State vs. Michigan football game?
The college football season opener between Fresno State and Michigan kicks off Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). Big Ten College Countdown starts at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
2024 NCAA College Football Week 1 Schedule
College football is back, and Week 1 brings some quality matchups to start the season. Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend. Below, find the schedule for Week 1 of the 2024 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2024 college football schedule here.
All times Eastern.
Saturday, August 31
- No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 1 Georgia — Noon on ABC
- No. 8 Penn State at West Virginia — Noon on FOX
- Illinois State at No. 25 Iowa — Noon on Big Ten Network
- Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt — Noon on ESPN
- Chattanooga at No. 15 Tennessee — 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
- South Dakota State at No. 17 Oklahoma State — 2 p.m. on ESPN+
- Akron at No. 2 Ohio State — 3:30 p.m. on CBS
- Colorado State at No. 4 Texas — 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
- No. 19 Miami at Florida — 3:30 p.m. on ABC
- Western Kentucky at No. 5 Alabama — 7 p.m. on ESPN
- Furman at No. 6 Ole Miss — 7 p.m. on ESPN+
- UT Martin at No. 18 Kansas State — 7 p.m. on ESPN+
- Idaho at No. 3 Oregon — 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m. on ABC
- Fresno State at No. 9 Michigan — 7:30 p.m. on NBC
- New Mexico at No. 21 Arizona — 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Sunday, September 1
- No. 23 USC vs. No. 13 LSU — 7:30 p.m. on ABC
Monday, September 2
- Boston College at No. 10 Florida State — 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
RELATED CONTENT: