The second set of First Four games tips off tonight as the Grambling State Tigers make their debut in the Big Dance. Grambling will square off against the Montana State Bobcats in what could be the beginning of a Cinderella story for both teams.

Montana State won the Big Sky Tournament title and Grambling took the championship game of the SWAC Tournament last weekend. This NCAA matchup also marks the first time the programs have met as Division I opponents. The winner of tonight's March Madness game will secure the 16th-seed in the West Region and a matchup with top-seeded Purdue.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Grambling vs. Montana State First Four game, including all the best livestream options.

How to Watch Grambling vs. Montana State Without Cable

The Grambling vs. Montana State game is scheduled to be broadcast on TruTV. If you don't have cable, you can watch the men's basketball game on Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Max.

One of the most cost-effective ways to watch the First Four games is with a live TV streaming subscription to Sing TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue plan with TruTV down to just $23 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Hulu + Live TV is the only live TV streaming platform that allows you to catch every men's March Madness 2024 game. Carrying every channel you'll need to access to watch the entire tournament from the First Four to the championship game, Hulu + Live TV has access to TruTV, ESPN, ABC and CBS. Unlimited DVR storage is also included.

The most affordable way to watch Grambling vs. Montana State is Max. You can livestream the game through the B/R Sports add-on, which is being offered to Max subscribers for free right now. Max costs $9.99 per month and will be broadcasting March Madness games on TNT, TBS and TruTV.

What time is the Grambling vs. Montana State March Madness game?

Grambling plays Montana State on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 6:40 p.m. ET (3:40 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Grambling vs. Montana State March Madness game on?

The Grambling vs. Montana State NCAA First Four basketball game will air live on TruTV, along with every First Four game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

2024 NCAA First Four Schedule

The men's tournament First Four games will take place in Dayton, Ohio, and began on Tuesday, March 19. Here is the lineup:

Tuesday, March 19

Wagner vs. Howard at 6:40 p.m. ET

Colorado State vs. Virginia 9:10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20

Grambling vs. Montana State at 6:40 p.m. ET

Colorado vs. Boise State at 9:10 p.m. ET

