Before Katniss Everdeen, there was Lucy Gray Baird.

Her story is told in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, author Suzanne Collins's prequel to The Hunger Games series. Now, fans of the franchise can see the book reimagined for the big screen. Premiering in theaters this weekend, Friday, November 17, audiences can soon enjoy the novel-to-screen adaptation.

Starring Rachel Zegler, known for her roles in West Side Story and Shazam!, as Lucy Gray Baird and Tom Blyth (The Gilded Age) as a young Coriolanus Snow, we are excited to see this duo on the big screen soon. One of the biggest stars in the movie is Viola Davis, who plays Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the Head Gamemaker of the 10th Hunger Games.

"Dr. Gaul is as cruel as she is creative and as fearsome as she is formidable," director Francis Lawrence said about Davis' role. "Snow’s savvy as a political operator develops in no small part due to his experiences with her as the games’ most commanding figure."

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes release date:

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes premieres in theaters on Friday, November 17.

How to watch The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes online:

Currently, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes is only slated for theaters. Lionsgate has a streaming contract with Peacock, so we expect that Peacock is the streaming platform that will host the Hunger Games prequel — most likely sometime in mid-2024.

How to watch The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes now:

Buy your popcorn with extra butter, because right now the only way to watch The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes is in movie theaters when it's released on November 17.

What is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes based on?

The movie is based on Suzanne Collins's best-selling book The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes which hit shelves in 2020. Currently, the book is on sale at Amazon.

How to watch the original The Hunger Games films:

After watching the new movie, The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes, you might be in the mood for a Hunger Games movie night rewatching the original ones starring Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. The good news is all four films, The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and Part 2 are available to stream on Peacock.

