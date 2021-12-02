With the holidays in full swing, it’s finally time to curl up on the couch with a mug of cocoa and stream all your holiday favorites. And nothing says Christmas nostalgia more than Charlie Brown.

The 1965 animated Christmas special A Charlie Brown Christmas always makes our days merrier. And this year, Charlie Brown is adding a new special to his iconic holiday lineup. Apple TV+ has partnered up with Peanuts and WildBrain to give audiences a new festive favorite, Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne.

The special follows Lucy's fabulous New Year's Eve party with Charlie and the whole gang. Upset that her grandma hasn't been able to visit for Christmas, Lucy takes on the challenge of throwing the best New Years' Eve party ever, and of course the whole Charlie Brown gang is invited. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown struggles to cross off just one resolution from his New Years list. The global premiere of Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne will be available to stream on Dec. 10 only on Apple TV+.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for the much-anticipated new original holiday special or head over to Apple TV+ to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas to get into the holiday spirit.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne.

Apple TV+

When to watch Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne: The new holiday special will premiere on Dec.10 at 12am EDT.

Where to watch Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne: The animated special will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Movies Worth Watching on Hallmark, Netflix and More

How to Watch All the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movies

How to Watch LGBTQ+ Holiday Movies and Series