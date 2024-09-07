We're in Week 2 of the 2024 college football season and the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish have their home opener in South Bend today. Notre Dame is hosting the Northern Illinois Huskies for these teams’ first-ever meeting. Adding to the excitement, this non-conference contest will be the Huskies' first game to be broadcast nationally on network television for the first time in NIU school history.

Watch Today's Game on Peacock

The Fighting Irish and quarterback Riley Leonard are coming off a huge 23-13 win against Texas A&M in College Station. Northern Illinois also won their season opener and is showing up to Notre Dame Stadium with 18 of last year's starters when they went 7-6 and beat Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl. Will the Huskies get their first-ever win over a top-10 opponent at Notre Dame Stadium?

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame NCAA college football game live at home, including the full Week 2 schedule and all the best livestream options.

How to Watch the Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame Football Game Without Cable

Today's Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame football game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock. If you don't have cable, keep reading for all the ways to watch the ND Fighting Irish against NIU in Week 2.

Peacock will stream every Notre Dame home game this season, starting with today's game between the Fighting Irish and Huskies.

Peacock Premium subscriptions cost $7.99 per month or $13.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, a live stream of your local NBC channel and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

Peacock’s expansive programming also features live coverage of the Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, and much more.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NCAA college football season. Every game broadcast locally, nationally, and on college networks will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Fubo costs $79.99 per month or you can upgrade and opt for the $89.99 per month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network. Right now, FuboTV is offering $30 off your first month to watch today's Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame game for as low as $49.99.

Stream College Football on FuboTV FuboTV Stream College Football on FuboTV With over 200 live channels including ACC, SEC, ESPN and more, you can watch college football live without cable on FuboTV. Get $30 off your first month of streaming for a limited time. $80 $50 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

When is the Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame NCAA college football game?

The Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame college football game kicks off Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). Live coverage will begin at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame college football game on?

Today's Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame game will be broadcast live on NBC, and will stream simultaneously on Peacock.

2024 NCAA College Football Week 2 Schedule

College football is back, and Week 2 brings dozens of quality matchups. Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend. Below, find the schedule for Week 2 of the 2024 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2024 college football schedule here.

All times Eastern.

Friday, September 6

Western Illinois at Indiana — 7 p.m., BTN

BYU at SMU — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Duke at Northwestern — 9 p.m., FS1

Saturday, September 7

No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan — 12 p.m., FOX

Bowling Green at No. 8 Penn State — 12 p.m., BTN

Arkansas at No. 16 Oklahoma State — 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

No. 18 Kansas State at Tulane — 12 p.m., ESPN

Georgia Tech at Syracuse — 12 p.m., ACC Network

Rhode Island at Minnesota -— 12 p.m., Peacock

Akron at Rutgers — 12 p.m., BTN

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — 12 p.m., ESPN2

Merrimack at UConn — 12 p.m., Channel TBD

Troy at Memphis —12 p.m., ESPNU

Army at Florida Atlantic — 12 p.m., CBSSN

McNeese at Texas A&M — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Tennessee Tech at No. 1 Georgia — 2 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

Missouri State at Ball State — 2 p.m., ESPN+

St. Francis (PA) at Kent State — 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Utah Tech at UNLV — 3 p.m., Channel TBD

Northern Illinois at No. 5 Notre Dame — 3:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Baylor at No. 11 Utah — 3:30 p.m., FOX

Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

Jacksonville State at No. 22 Louisville — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

California at Auburn — 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

South Carolina at Kentucky — 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Michigan State at Maryland — 3:30 p.m., BTN

Eastern Michigan at Washington — 3:30 p.m., BTN

South Dakota at Wisconsin — 3:30 p.m., FS1

Massachusetts at Toledo — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Duquesne at Boston College — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

Charlotte at North Carolina — 3:30 p.m., ACC Extra

Idaho at Wyoming — 3:30 p.m., truTV/Max

Temple at Navy — 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

UTSA at Texas State — 4 p.m., ESPNU

Middle Tennessee at No. 6 Ole Miss — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

Marshall at Virginia Tech — 4:30 p.m., The CW Network

Florida A&M at No. 12 Miami — 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

UAlbany at West Virginia — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Central Michigan at Florida International — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at James Madison — 6 p.m., ESPN+

East Carolina at Old Dominion — 6 p.m., ESPN+

South Alabama at Ohio — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Sam Houston at UCF — 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

South Florida at No. 4 Alabama — 7 p.m., ESPN

Buffalo at No. 9 Missouri — 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

No. 19 Kansas at Illinois — 7 p.m., FS1

Samford at Florida — 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

William & Mary at Coastal Carolina — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Chattanooga at Georgia State — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Cal Poly at Stanford — 7 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

Virginia at Wake Forest — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Louisiana at Kennesaw State — 7 p.m., ESPN+

San Jose State at Air Force — 7 p.m., CBSSN

Northern Colorado at Colorado State — 7 p.m., Channel TBD

Georgia Southern at Nevada — 7 p.m., truTV/Max

Tulsa at Arkansas State — 7 p.m., ESPN+

UAB at UL Monroe — 7 p.m., ESPN+

SE Louisiana at Southern Miss — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Texas Southern at Rice — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Western Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State — 7:30 p.m., BTN

No. 14 Tennessee at No. 24 NC State — 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Nicholls at No. 18 LSU — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

Alcorn State at Vanderbilt — 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado at Nebraska — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Stephen F. Austin at North Texas — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Houston at No. 15 Oklahoma — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

App State at No. 25 Clemson — 8 p.m., ACC Network

Long Island University at TCU — 8 p.m., ESPN+

Southern Utah at UTEP — 9 p.m., ESPN+

Boise State at No. 7 Oregon — 10 p.m., Peacock

Northern Arizona at No. 20 Arizona — 10 p.m., ESPN+

Texas Tech at Washington State — 10 p.m., FOX

Sacramento State at Fresno State — 10 p.m., Channel TBD

Liberty at New Mexico State — 10:15 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi State at Arizona State — 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Oregon State at San Diego State — 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Utah State at No. 13 USC — 11 p.m., BTN

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: