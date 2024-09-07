Find out how to watch the Notre Dame Fighting Irish home opener against the Northern Illinois Huskies without cable.
We're in Week 2 of the 2024 college football season and the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish have their home opener in South Bend today. Notre Dame is hosting the Northern Illinois Huskies for these teams’ first-ever meeting. Adding to the excitement, this non-conference contest will be the Huskies' first game to be broadcast nationally on network television for the first time in NIU school history.
The Fighting Irish and quarterback Riley Leonard are coming off a huge 23-13 win against Texas A&M in College Station. Northern Illinois also won their season opener and is showing up to Notre Dame Stadium with 18 of last year's starters when they went 7-6 and beat Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl. Will the Huskies get their first-ever win over a top-10 opponent at Notre Dame Stadium?
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame NCAA college football game live at home, including the full Week 2 schedule and all the best livestream options.
How to Watch the Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame Football Game Without Cable
Today's Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame football game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock. If you don't have cable, keep reading for all the ways to watch the ND Fighting Irish against NIU in Week 2.
Watch Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame on Peacock
Peacock will stream every Notre Dame home game this season, starting with today's game between the Fighting Irish and Huskies.
Peacock Premium subscriptions cost $7.99 per month or $13.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, a live stream of your local NBC channel and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.
Watch Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame on Sling TV
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.
Watch Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame on FuboTV
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NCAA college football season. Every game broadcast locally, nationally, and on college networks will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.
Fubo costs $79.99 per month or you can upgrade and opt for the $89.99 per month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network. Right now, FuboTV is offering $30 off your first month to watch today's Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame game for as low as $49.99.
When is the Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame NCAA college football game?
The Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame college football game kicks off Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). Live coverage will begin at 3 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame college football game on?
Today's Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame game will be broadcast live on NBC, and will stream simultaneously on Peacock.
2024 NCAA College Football Week 2 Schedule
College football is back, and Week 2 brings dozens of quality matchups. Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend. Below, find the schedule for Week 2 of the 2024 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2024 college football schedule here.
All times Eastern.
Friday, September 6
- Western Illinois at Indiana — 7 p.m., BTN
- BYU at SMU — 7 p.m., ESPN2
- Duke at Northwestern — 9 p.m., FS1
Saturday, September 7
- No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan — 12 p.m., FOX
- Bowling Green at No. 8 Penn State — 12 p.m., BTN
- Arkansas at No. 16 Oklahoma State — 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
- No. 18 Kansas State at Tulane — 12 p.m., ESPN
- Georgia Tech at Syracuse — 12 p.m., ACC Network
- Rhode Island at Minnesota -— 12 p.m., Peacock
- Akron at Rutgers — 12 p.m., BTN
- Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — 12 p.m., ESPN2
- Merrimack at UConn — 12 p.m., Channel TBD
- Troy at Memphis —12 p.m., ESPNU
- Army at Florida Atlantic — 12 p.m., CBSSN
- McNeese at Texas A&M — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
- Tennessee Tech at No. 1 Georgia — 2 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
- Missouri State at Ball State — 2 p.m., ESPN+
- St. Francis (PA) at Kent State — 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Utah Tech at UNLV — 3 p.m., Channel TBD
- Northern Illinois at No. 5 Notre Dame — 3:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
- Baylor at No. 11 Utah — 3:30 p.m., FOX
- Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
- Jacksonville State at No. 22 Louisville — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
- California at Auburn — 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
- South Carolina at Kentucky — 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
- Michigan State at Maryland — 3:30 p.m., BTN
- Eastern Michigan at Washington — 3:30 p.m., BTN
- South Dakota at Wisconsin — 3:30 p.m., FS1
- Massachusetts at Toledo — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Duquesne at Boston College — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
- Charlotte at North Carolina — 3:30 p.m., ACC Extra
- Idaho at Wyoming — 3:30 p.m., truTV/Max
- Temple at Navy — 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
- UTSA at Texas State — 4 p.m., ESPNU
- Middle Tennessee at No. 6 Ole Miss — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
- Marshall at Virginia Tech — 4:30 p.m., The CW Network
- Florida A&M at No. 12 Miami — 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
- UAlbany at West Virginia — 6 p.m., ESPN+
- Central Michigan at Florida International — 6 p.m., ESPN+
- Gardner-Webb at James Madison — 6 p.m., ESPN+
- East Carolina at Old Dominion — 6 p.m., ESPN+
- South Alabama at Ohio — 6 p.m., ESPN+
- Sam Houston at UCF — 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
- South Florida at No. 4 Alabama — 7 p.m., ESPN
- Buffalo at No. 9 Missouri — 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
- No. 19 Kansas at Illinois — 7 p.m., FS1
- Samford at Florida — 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
- William & Mary at Coastal Carolina — 7 p.m., ESPN+
- Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky — 7 p.m., ESPN+
- Chattanooga at Georgia State — 7 p.m., ESPN+
- Cal Poly at Stanford — 7 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
- Virginia at Wake Forest — 7 p.m., ESPN2
- Louisiana at Kennesaw State — 7 p.m., ESPN+
- San Jose State at Air Force — 7 p.m., CBSSN
- Northern Colorado at Colorado State — 7 p.m., Channel TBD
- Georgia Southern at Nevada — 7 p.m., truTV/Max
- Tulsa at Arkansas State — 7 p.m., ESPN+
- UAB at UL Monroe — 7 p.m., ESPN+
- SE Louisiana at Southern Miss — 7 p.m., ESPN+
- Texas Southern at Rice — 7 p.m., ESPN+
- Western Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State — 7:30 p.m., BTN
- No. 14 Tennessee at No. 24 NC State — 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
- Nicholls at No. 18 LSU — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
- Alcorn State at Vanderbilt — 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
- Colorado at Nebraska — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
- Stephen F. Austin at North Texas — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Houston at No. 15 Oklahoma — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
- App State at No. 25 Clemson — 8 p.m., ACC Network
- Long Island University at TCU — 8 p.m., ESPN+
- Southern Utah at UTEP — 9 p.m., ESPN+
- Boise State at No. 7 Oregon — 10 p.m., Peacock
- Northern Arizona at No. 20 Arizona — 10 p.m., ESPN+
- Texas Tech at Washington State — 10 p.m., FOX
- Sacramento State at Fresno State — 10 p.m., Channel TBD
- Liberty at New Mexico State — 10:15 p.m., ESPN2
- Mississippi State at Arizona State — 10:30 p.m., ESPN
- Oregon State at San Diego State — 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
- Utah State at No. 13 USC — 11 p.m., BTN
