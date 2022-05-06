How to Watch the Original 'Top Gun' Ahead of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Ready to fly high again with Maverick? The iconic 1986 fighter pilot movie, Top Gun, is getting a modern revival with a sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which lands in theaters on May 27.

The highly anticipated film's release date was pushed back several times amid the pandemic, but now Top Gun fans can finally see Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer reprise their roles as Maverick and Iceman, respectively, on the big screen, along with a fleet of new faces, including Miles Teller as Rooster, Glen Powell as Hangman and Jay Ellis as Payback.

Get Tickets for Top Gun: Maverick

Want to catch up on the original before Top Gun: Maverick? The 1986 original, starring Cruise, Kilmer, Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan, will be broadcasted as a CBS Saturday Night Movie on Saturday, May 14, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. If you don't have cable, don't worry — you can stream Top Gun on demand on Paramount+, Prime Video, Apple TV, Netflix and YouTube.

Get the details on how to watch Top Gun below.

'Top Gun' (1986) Paramount Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images 'Top Gun' (1986) See where it all began before heading to the theaters to watch Top Gun: Maverick. The 1986 film follows Maverick (Tom Cruise) who enters the prestigious Naval Fighter Weapons School to become the best of the best fighter pilot. The movie also stars Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, Meg Ryan and more. Try Paramount+ for free for seven days or rent it on Prime Video. $5/MONTH Sign Up $4 Rent Now

