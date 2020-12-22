The holidays are nearly here, and you just might have a little Soul waiting underneath the tree this Christmas! Pixar's newest movie is set to premiere on Disney+ on Christmas Day, making it available to all the streaming service's subscribers just in time for opening presents.

Starring Jamie Foxx, Soul tells the story of an aspiring jazz pianist who makes his living as a high school band teacher, and is the animated studio's first film with a Black lead. Soul is also Pixar's second movie since the COVID-19 pandemic to forego a theatrical release -- after Pixar's Onward released to VOD earlier this year.

When does Pixar's Soul premiere? Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020.

How to watch: To watch Soul on Disney+, you'll need to sign up for the service, which costs $6.99 per month. Unlike Disney's Mulan remake, which was released to subscribers at a higher price point, starting on Christmas, Soul will be available to all subscribers.

Soul was initially meant to premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival before a theatrical release on Nov. 20, neither of which happened due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, friends and families will get their chance to watch the film for the holidays.

ET recently spoke to Angela Bassett and Phylicia Rashad, both of whom star alongside Foxx in Pixar's Soul, and opened up about the potential impact of the movie.

"...I grew up with soul brothers, soul music, soul food. It's about comfort," Bassett shared. "The connotation is big and expansive. And I don't know to what degree I was aware of it till I actually sat and saw the film and was like, "Oh!" I really didn't get it until I saw it in its entirety..."

Meanwhile, watch the first trailer for Pixar's Soul below.

