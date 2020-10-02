The state of the next presidential debate is suddenly in flux. After Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night, the president said that he and wife Melania were immediately going into quarantine, leaving Trump's next debate with former Vice President Joe Biden-- who on Friday tested negative for the coronavirus -- very much up in the air.

However, as of now, no announcement has been made regarding the postponement or cancellation of the debate, which is currently set for less than two weeks from today on Thursday, Oct. 15. The planned event is the second of three to take place between the two candidates, and follows a week after Kamala Harris and Mike Pence's vice presidential debate, which is scheduled for Oct. 7.

So for now, here's everything we know about the second presidential debate, including when and how to watch. Be sure to check back regularly for any changes.

When and where is the second presidential debate? The debate is set to air live from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

How to watch the second presidential debate: You can watch the debate across every major network on cable as well as streaming, with CBS, ABC, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, Fox News, NBC, MSNBC and more all carrying the program.

Who is moderating the second debate? C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully is the moderator for the second debate.

What is the debate format? The debate is supposed to be a town hall format, with Trump and Biden answering questions from Florida voters as selected by Gallup senior scientist Dr. Frank Newport.

Will the debate be postponed or canceled? As of yet, no changes have been made to the debate schedule. However, the situation may progress rapidly as we learn more about the president's coronavirus recovery.

What changes are going to be made following the first debate? It's an understatement to say the first debate was... not great. With a contentious back-and-forth and Trump repeatedly talking over questions and answers and getting into arguments with moderator Chris Wallace, even the Fox News anchor admitted the night was a "terrible missed opportunity."

The day after the debate, the Presidential Debate Commission released a statement confirming their intention to provide "additional structure" to the remaining debates.

"Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the statement read. "The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly. The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates."

Check back here for more updates on the second 2020 presidential debate, and read on below for more of ET's election coverage.

