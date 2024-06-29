The NASCAR Xfinity Series is at Nashville Superspeedway today for the Tennessee Lottery 250. The 17th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season offers 250 miles of action from NASCAR's top drivers.

Today's tri-oval track in Lebanon, Tennessee is 1.33 miles long. 39 drivers will be competing in the Tennessee Lottery 250, including last year's winner AJ Allmendinger. Before the 188-mile main event, find out everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR race today, including the start time and a free livestream option.

How to Watch the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Race Without Cable

The Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway will air on USA Network. If you don't have cable, you can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series race with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV or FuboTV.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NASCAR races this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with USA down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NASCAR race if you're not home to watch the Tennessee Lottery 250 live.

You can also catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 on FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service.

Fubo’s Pro plan offers over 200 channels, including USA, and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial to watch the Tennessee Lottery 250 at no cost.

What time is the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR race?

The 2024 Tennessee Lottery 250 will take place on Saturday, June 29 at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT). Practice starts at 12 p.m. ET and qualifying sessions will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR race on?

The Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway will be broadcast live on USA Network.

