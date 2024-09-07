The Tennessee Vols take on the NC State Wolfpack tonight. Here's how to watch the Duke's Mayo Classic live.
The 2024 college football season has entered Week 2. A notable matchup on today's jam-packed slate of games sees No. 15 Tennessee and No. 24 NC State clash in the 2024 Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina. This is the first meeting between the Volunteers and Wolfpack since Tennessee picked up a 35-21 win in 2012.
NC State opened the season with a 38-21 win over Western Carolina while Tennessee cruised through a 69-3 win over Chattanooga. Tonight will be Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava's first primetime game after setting a school record for the most passing yards recorded in a half during his regular season start last weekend. He'll be looking to build on the momentum entering this big matchup against the Wolfpack.
Fans who can’t make the trip to Charlotte can still stream the game live at home. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee vs. NC State NCAA college football game today, including the full Week 2 schedule and all the best livestream options.
How to Watch the Tennessee vs. NC State Football Game Without Cable
Tonight's Tennessee vs. NC State football game will air on ABC. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Volunteers-Wolfpack matchup live with ESPN+, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or FuboTV.
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.
With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to the top teams and conferences. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.
Watch Tennessee vs. NC State on FuboTV
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NCAA college football season. Every game broadcast locally, nationally, and on college networks will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.
Fubo costs $79.99 per month or you can upgrade and opt for the $89.99 per month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network. Right now, FuboTV is offering $30 off your first month to watch tonight's Tennessee vs. NC State game for as low as $49.99.
With over 200 live channels including ACC, SEC, ESPN and more, you can watch college football live without cable on FuboTV. Get $30 off your first month of streaming for a limited time.
Watch Tennessee vs. NC State for free on Hulu + Live TV
With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With Fox included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch tonight's Tennessee vs. NC State game live. Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.
Get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month. You'll have on-demand ad-supported content and live streams from your favorite sports, entertainment, and news channels.
Watch Tennessee vs. NC State on ESPN+
The Tennessee vs. NC State game can also be streamed on the ESPN app or ESPN’s website through ESPN+. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for only $4 more per month.
Stream several NCAA college football games each week with ESPN+. Subscriptions start at $10.99 per month.
When is the Tennessee vs. NC State NCAA college football game?
The Tennessee vs. NC State college football game kicks off Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).
What channel is the Tennessee vs. NC State college football game on?
The Tennessee vs. NC State game will be broadcast live from Bank of America Stadium on ABC and stream on ESPN+.
2024 NCAA College Football Week 2 Schedule
College football is back, and Week 2 brings dozens of quality matchups. Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend. Below, find the schedule for Week 2 of the 2024 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2024 college football schedule here.
All times Eastern.
Friday, September 6
- Western Illinois at Indiana — 7 p.m., BTN
- BYU at SMU — 7 p.m., ESPN2
- Duke at Northwestern — 9 p.m., FS1
Saturday, September 7
- No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan — 12 p.m., FOX
- Bowling Green at No. 8 Penn State — 12 p.m., BTN
- Arkansas at No. 16 Oklahoma State — 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
- No. 18 Kansas State at Tulane — 12 p.m., ESPN
- Georgia Tech at Syracuse — 12 p.m., ACC Network
- Rhode Island at Minnesota -— 12 p.m., Peacock
- Akron at Rutgers — 12 p.m., BTN
- Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — 12 p.m., ESPN2
- Merrimack at UConn — 12 p.m., Channel TBD
- Troy at Memphis —12 p.m., ESPNU
- Army at Florida Atlantic — 12 p.m., CBSSN
- McNeese at Texas A&M — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
- Tennessee Tech at No. 1 Georgia — 2 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
- Missouri State at Ball State — 2 p.m., ESPN+
- St. Francis (PA) at Kent State — 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Utah Tech at UNLV — 3 p.m., Channel TBD
- Northern Illinois at No. 5 Notre Dame — 3:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
- Baylor at No. 11 Utah — 3:30 p.m., FOX
- Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
- Jacksonville State at No. 22 Louisville — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
- California at Auburn — 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
- South Carolina at Kentucky — 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
- Michigan State at Maryland — 3:30 p.m., BTN
- Eastern Michigan at Washington — 3:30 p.m., BTN
- South Dakota at Wisconsin — 3:30 p.m., FS1
- Massachusetts at Toledo — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Duquesne at Boston College — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
- Charlotte at North Carolina — 3:30 p.m., ACC Extra
- Idaho at Wyoming — 3:30 p.m., truTV/Max
- Temple at Navy — 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
- UTSA at Texas State — 4 p.m., ESPNU
- Middle Tennessee at No. 6 Ole Miss — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
- Marshall at Virginia Tech — 4:30 p.m., The CW Network
- Florida A&M at No. 12 Miami — 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
- UAlbany at West Virginia — 6 p.m., ESPN+
- Central Michigan at Florida International — 6 p.m., ESPN+
- Gardner-Webb at James Madison — 6 p.m., ESPN+
- East Carolina at Old Dominion — 6 p.m., ESPN+
- South Alabama at Ohio — 6 p.m., ESPN+
- Sam Houston at UCF — 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
- South Florida at No. 4 Alabama — 7 p.m., ESPN
- Buffalo at No. 9 Missouri — 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
- No. 19 Kansas at Illinois — 7 p.m., FS1
- Samford at Florida — 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
- William & Mary at Coastal Carolina — 7 p.m., ESPN+
- Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky — 7 p.m., ESPN+
- Chattanooga at Georgia State — 7 p.m., ESPN+
- Cal Poly at Stanford — 7 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
- Virginia at Wake Forest — 7 p.m., ESPN2
- Louisiana at Kennesaw State — 7 p.m., ESPN+
- San Jose State at Air Force — 7 p.m., CBSSN
- Northern Colorado at Colorado State — 7 p.m., Channel TBD
- Georgia Southern at Nevada — 7 p.m., truTV/Max
- Tulsa at Arkansas State — 7 p.m., ESPN+
- UAB at UL Monroe — 7 p.m., ESPN+
- SE Louisiana at Southern Miss — 7 p.m., ESPN+
- Texas Southern at Rice — 7 p.m., ESPN+
- Western Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State — 7:30 p.m., BTN
- No. 14 Tennessee at No. 24 NC State — 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
- Nicholls at No. 18 LSU — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
- Alcorn State at Vanderbilt — 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
- Colorado at Nebraska — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
- Stephen F. Austin at North Texas — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Houston at No. 15 Oklahoma — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
- App State at No. 25 Clemson — 8 p.m., ACC Network
- Long Island University at TCU — 8 p.m., ESPN+
- Southern Utah at UTEP — 9 p.m., ESPN+
- Boise State at No. 7 Oregon — 10 p.m., Peacock
- Northern Arizona at No. 20 Arizona — 10 p.m., ESPN+
- Texas Tech at Washington State — 10 p.m., FOX
- Sacramento State at Fresno State — 10 p.m., Channel TBD
- Liberty at New Mexico State — 10:15 p.m., ESPN2
- Mississippi State at Arizona State — 10:30 p.m., ESPN
- Oregon State at San Diego State — 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
- Utah State at No. 13 USC — 11 p.m., BTN
