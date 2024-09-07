Today, fans will witness one of the biggest events of the 2024 college football season. The No. 10 Michigan Wolverines, last year’s national champs, will take on the No. 3 Texas Longhorns, one of the winningest teams in college football history. This marks the second-ever matchup between the two top-ranking teams, who haven’t played each other since 2005.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

Both teams are coming off wins in their season openers as the two College Football Playoff contenders finally do battle in Ann Arbor. Michigan is not only the reigning champion team, but it also holds the most all-time college football wins. But Texas will be coming in hot, having just clinched a blowout victory over Colorado State, and boasts a roster of fresh talent eager to live up to the Longhorn legacy.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas vs. Michigan NCAA college football game live at home, including the full Week 2 schedule and all the best livestream options.

How to Watch the Texas vs. Michigan NCAA Football Game Without Cable

Today's Texas vs. Michigan football game will air on Fox. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Texas vs. Michigan matchup live with Sling TV or FuboTV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with Fox down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NCAA college football season. Every game broadcast locally, nationally, and on college networks will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Fubo costs $79.99 per month or you can upgrade and opt for the $89.99 per month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network. Right now, FuboTV is offering $30 off your first month to watch today's Texas vs. Michigan game for as low as $49.99.

Stream College Football on FuboTV FuboTV Stream College Football on FuboTV With over 200 live channels including ACC, SEC, ESPN and more, you can watch college football live without cable on FuboTV. Get $30 off your first month of streaming for a limited time. $80 $50 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With Fox included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch today's Texas vs. Michigan game live. Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

When is the Texas vs. Michigan NCAA college football game?

The Texas vs. Michigan college football game kicks off Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT).

What channel is the Texas vs. Michigan college football game on?

The Texas vs. Michigan game will be broadcast live on Fox today.

2024 NCAA College Football Week 2 Schedule

College football is back, and Week 2 brings dozens of quality matchups. Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend. Below, find the schedule for Week 2 of the 2024 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2024 college football schedule here.

All times Eastern.

Friday, September 6

Western Illinois at Indiana — 7 p.m., BTN

BYU at SMU — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Duke at Northwestern — 9 p.m., FS1

Saturday, September 7

No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan — 12 p.m., FOX

Bowling Green at No. 8 Penn State — 12 p.m., BTN

Arkansas at No. 16 Oklahoma State — 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

No. 18 Kansas State at Tulane — 12 p.m., ESPN

Georgia Tech at Syracuse — 12 p.m., ACC Network

Rhode Island at Minnesota -— 12 p.m., Peacock

Akron at Rutgers — 12 p.m., BTN

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — 12 p.m., ESPN2

Merrimack at UConn — 12 p.m., Channel TBD

Troy at Memphis —12 p.m., ESPNU

Army at Florida Atlantic — 12 p.m., CBSSN

McNeese at Texas A&M — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Tennessee Tech at No. 1 Georgia — 2 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

Missouri State at Ball State — 2 p.m., ESPN+

St. Francis (PA) at Kent State — 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Utah Tech at UNLV — 3 p.m., Channel TBD

Northern Illinois at No. 5 Notre Dame — 3:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Baylor at No. 11 Utah — 3:30 p.m., FOX

Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

Jacksonville State at No. 22 Louisville — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

California at Auburn — 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

South Carolina at Kentucky — 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Michigan State at Maryland — 3:30 p.m., BTN

Eastern Michigan at Washington — 3:30 p.m., BTN

South Dakota at Wisconsin — 3:30 p.m., FS1

Massachusetts at Toledo — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Duquesne at Boston College — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

Charlotte at North Carolina — 3:30 p.m., ACC Extra

Idaho at Wyoming — 3:30 p.m., truTV/Max

Temple at Navy — 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

UTSA at Texas State — 4 p.m., ESPNU

Middle Tennessee at No. 6 Ole Miss — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

Marshall at Virginia Tech — 4:30 p.m., The CW Network

Florida A&M at No. 12 Miami — 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

UAlbany at West Virginia — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Central Michigan at Florida International — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at James Madison — 6 p.m., ESPN+

East Carolina at Old Dominion — 6 p.m., ESPN+

South Alabama at Ohio — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Sam Houston at UCF — 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

South Florida at No. 4 Alabama — 7 p.m., ESPN

Buffalo at No. 9 Missouri — 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

No. 19 Kansas at Illinois — 7 p.m., FS1

Samford at Florida — 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

William & Mary at Coastal Carolina — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Chattanooga at Georgia State — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Cal Poly at Stanford — 7 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

Virginia at Wake Forest — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Louisiana at Kennesaw State — 7 p.m., ESPN+

San Jose State at Air Force — 7 p.m., CBSSN

Northern Colorado at Colorado State — 7 p.m., Channel TBD

Georgia Southern at Nevada — 7 p.m., truTV/Max

Tulsa at Arkansas State — 7 p.m., ESPN+

UAB at UL Monroe — 7 p.m., ESPN+

SE Louisiana at Southern Miss — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Texas Southern at Rice — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Western Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State — 7:30 p.m., BTN

No. 14 Tennessee at No. 24 NC State — 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Nicholls at No. 18 LSU — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

Alcorn State at Vanderbilt — 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado at Nebraska — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Stephen F. Austin at North Texas — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Houston at No. 15 Oklahoma — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

App State at No. 25 Clemson — 8 p.m., ACC Network

Long Island University at TCU — 8 p.m., ESPN+

Southern Utah at UTEP — 9 p.m., ESPN+

Boise State at No. 7 Oregon — 10 p.m., Peacock

Northern Arizona at No. 20 Arizona — 10 p.m., ESPN+

Texas Tech at Washington State — 10 p.m., FOX

Sacramento State at Fresno State — 10 p.m., Channel TBD

Liberty at New Mexico State — 10:15 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi State at Arizona State — 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Oregon State at San Diego State — 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Utah State at No. 13 USC — 11 p.m., BTN

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: