Today, the Washington Commanders are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Florida. This will be the debut game for the Commanders' new head coach, Dan Quinn, as well as the first regular season game for rookie and Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels as he steps into his role as an NFL starting quarterback.

After three consecutive years of season opener wins, Tampa Bay will be vying to make it an even four this Sunday. The Buccaneers' starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, will work closely with the new offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, to bring the Florida team's offense to a new level this fall. Will the Bucs pull it off? Or will the Commanders break their three-year victory streak?

The Commanders vs. Buccaneers match is bound to be a fierce start to a competitive NFL season. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, including the rest of the NFL Week 1 schedule and the best football livestream options.

When is the Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game?

The Washington vs. Tampa Bay NFL Week 1 game kicks off Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

How to Watch the Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Without Cable

Today's game between the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will air live on FOX. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Commanders vs. Buccaneers NFL game on Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch NFL games this season. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. That package will provide access to FOX, NBC, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network, the NFL RedZone and so much more.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the matchup if you're not home to watch it live.

One of the best streaming services for sports fans, Fubo TV is your ticket to the NFL. With access to FOX, you’ll be able to watch the Commanders vs. Buccaneers Week 1 game on Sunday. This same subscription will also get you access to every NFL game airing on FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network. So you’ll be able to stream NFL games live all season long.

Right now, Fubo is offering $30 off your first month of streaming. You can get FuboTV Pro for as low as $49.99 to watch the Washington vs. Tampa Bay game tonight.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With FOX included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch today’s Commanders vs. Buccaneers game live. Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

What channel is the Commanders vs. Buccaneers game on?

The Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers week one game will air live on FOX.

2024 NFL Regular Season Week 1 Schedule

Here are the upcoming kick-off times for the rest of the week one games.

NFL Regular Season Week 1 Schedule

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, September 9, 2024

New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.

September 5-6 and September 8-9: Kickoff Weekend

September 6: NFL International Game at Corinthians Arena in Brazil (Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

