How to Watch the Whitney Houston Biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Whitney Houston's story is coming to the big screen. Blessed by Pat Houston (the legendary singer's sister-in-law and executor of the Houston estate), this is the first film that promises an honest glimpse into the iconic performer's life. I Wanna Dance With Somebody, directed by Kasi Lemmons, comes to theaters on December 23.

The Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody stars Naomi Ackie as Houston with Stanley Tucci playing the role of Clive Davis, the record producer who brought Houston to fame. Davis, who had a close relationship with Houston throughout her career, was a producer on the film and helped bring a genuine look into her legacy.

The film dives into her launch into stardom, how fans perceived Houston, her difficult relationship with her father and her tumultuous marriage with Bobby Brown. With Houston's incredible musical legacy, an immensely talented cast and crew, and the high stakes and lowest lows in Houston's life and career, the Whitney Houston movie should prove to be an emotional viewing experience as well as a celebration of the most-awarded female artist of her time.

Life-long fans and a new generation will enjoy this movie centering on the voice of an era. While I Wanna Dance With Somebody is not slated for streaming anytime soon, you can grab tickets to watch the biopic in a theater near you once it's released on December 23. And with Christmas just a couple of days later, these tickets would make an excellent stocking stuffer or last-minute present to go under the tree.

