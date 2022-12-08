While mesmerizing us with her angelic voice and magnetic stage presence, the late, great Whitney Houston blessed us with some seriously stunning makeup looks throughout her career. In honor of the beloved songstress, MAC Cosmetics has come out with a collection inspired by Whitney Houston's signature beauty looks.

"Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful, whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear," said Pat Houston, Whitney's manager and sister-in-law, in a press release. "Whitney loved working with colors on the lips and eyes — that iconic red lip was always a favorite of hers."

Shop MAC X Whitney Houston

Below, you can shop the new limited-edition collection celebrating the music legend, complete with glamorous gold packaging adorned with Whitney's name. Just a few of the products include a bold rep lipstick called Nippy's Feisty Red — an homage to her family nickname — as well as blushes, lip gloss, highlighter, eyeshadow and lashes.

