MAC Cosmetics Launches Whitney Houston Beauty Collection Honoring the Legendary Star
While mesmerizing us with her angelic voice and magnetic stage presence, the late, great Whitney Houston blessed us with some seriously stunning makeup looks throughout her career. In honor of the beloved songstress, MAC Cosmetics has come out with a collection inspired by Whitney Houston's signature beauty looks.
"Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful, whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear," said Pat Houston, Whitney's manager and sister-in-law, in a press release. "Whitney loved working with colors on the lips and eyes — that iconic red lip was always a favorite of hers."
Below, you can shop the new limited-edition collection celebrating the music legend, complete with glamorous gold packaging adorned with Whitney's name. Just a few of the products include a bold rep lipstick called Nippy's Feisty Red — an homage to her family nickname — as well as blushes, lip gloss, highlighter, eyeshadow and lashes.
This confident brick red lipstick comes in special-edition gold packaging.
Get kissable copper lips with MAC's lipglass in a frosted cinnamon shade.
This plummy rose powder blush is the perfect shade for winter, enriched with vitamin E to enhance your skin.
Complete with eight smokey shades, this eyeshadow palette makes for a glamorous gift.
This liquid-powder highlight will give your cheekbones a healthy golden glow.
Channel Whitney's doe-eyed look with this set of wispy false lashes.
Keep your special-edition Whitney collection products in a durable, gold-zippered case.
This brownish-pink nude lipstick is in a cremesheen formula, which has a creamy, semi-glossy finish.
Gild your lips with a shimmering gold lip gloss, infused with jojoba oil for extra hydration.
This powder blush gives a subtle flush of coral shimmer in gorgeous gold packaging.
