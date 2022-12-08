Shopping

MAC Cosmetics Launches Whitney Houston Beauty Collection Honoring the Legendary Star

By Lauren Gruber
Whitney Houston MAC Cosmetics
MAC Cosmetics

While mesmerizing us with her angelic voice and magnetic stage presence, the late, great Whitney Houston blessed us with some seriously stunning makeup looks throughout her career. In honor of the beloved songstress, MAC Cosmetics has come out with a collection inspired by Whitney Houston's signature beauty looks. 

"Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful, whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear," said Pat Houston, Whitney's manager and sister-in-law, in a press release. "Whitney loved working with colors on the lips and eyes — that iconic red lip was always a favorite of hers."

Shop MAC X Whitney Houston

Below, you can shop the new limited-edition collection celebrating the music legend, complete with glamorous gold packaging adorned with Whitney's name. Just a few of the products include a bold rep lipstick called Nippy's Feisty Red — an homage to her family nickname — as well as blushes, lip gloss, highlighter, eyeshadow and lashes.

Lipstick in Nippy's Feisty Red
Lipstick in Nippy's Feisty Red
MAC Cosmetics
Lipstick in Nippy's Feisty Red

This confident brick red lipstick comes in special-edition gold packaging.

$23
Lipglass in Nippy's Shimmery Cinnamon
Lipglass in Nippy's Shimmery Cinnamon
MAC Cosmetics
Lipglass in Nippy's Shimmery Cinnamon

Get kissable copper lips with MAC's lipglass in a frosted cinnamon shade.

$23
Powder Blush in Nippy's Plum Rose
Powder Blush in Nippy's Plum Rose
MAC Cosmetics
Powder Blush in Nippy's Plum Rose

This plummy rose powder blush is the perfect shade for winter, enriched with vitamin E to enhance your skin.

$31
Whitney's Nippy Eye-Conic Palette
Whitney's Nippy Eye-Conic Palette
MAC Cosmetics
Whitney's Nippy Eye-Conic Palette

Complete with eight smokey shades, this eyeshadow palette makes for a glamorous gift.

$45
Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Just Whitney
Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Just Whitney
MAC Cosmetics
Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Just Whitney

This liquid-powder highlight will give your cheekbones a healthy golden glow.

$44
80 Romantic Lash
80 Romantic Lash
MAC Cosmetics
80 Romantic Lash

Channel Whitney's doe-eyed look with this set of wispy false lashes.

$20
Nippy's Clutch
Nippy's Clutch
MAC Cosmetics
Nippy's Clutch

Keep your special-edition Whitney collection products in a durable, gold-zippered case.

$40
Lipstick in Nippy's Moody Nude
Lipstick in Nippy's Moody Nude
MAC Cosmetics
Lipstick in Nippy's Moody Nude

This brownish-pink nude lipstick is in a cremesheen formula, which has a creamy, semi-glossy finish.

$23
Lipglass in Nippy's Shimmery Gold
Lipglass in Nippy's Shimmery Gold
MAC Cosmetics
Lipglass in Nippy's Shimmery Gold

Gild your lips with a shimmering gold lip gloss, infused with jojoba oil for extra hydration.

$23
Powder Blush in Nippy's Pink Rose
Powder Blush in Nippy's Pink Rose
MAC Cosmetics
Powder Blush in Nippy's Pink Rose

This powder blush gives a subtle flush of coral shimmer in gorgeous gold packaging.

$31

