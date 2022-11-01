In just 10 more days, on November 11, the blockbuster hit Black Panther is returning to the silver screen with its highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To celebrate the upcoming feature film, MAC Cosmetics and Marvel have teamed up to create a limited-edition Wakandan-inspired makeup collection. You can now create the film characters' looks at home with lipsticks, eyeshadows, eyeliner and more.

We talked with Joel Harlow, Makeup Department Head for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to learn about this legendary collaboration.

“The products that made the collection were ultimately products used more than anything else throughout the film," explained Harlow. "When we were filming, I was feeding key themes and looks to M∙A∙C so they could build a collection that was truly inspired and complementary to the vibrant colors from set.”

The MAC x Marvel Collection features 18 makeup products in special-edition Black Panther-inspired packaging, including a Wakanda-themed makeup bag. Since the cosmetics are inspired by the main characters of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the collab's color palette is rich in jewel tones and shimmering metallics that are meant to look stunning on all skin tones.

Shop MAC x Black Panther

With so many great options in the line, it's hard to know where to start, but Harlow gave his expert advice. "If I had to pick just one product, it would be the x8 eyeshadow palette because of the bold, vibrant colors we included—ultimately, the story is an uplifting one and I feel the palette directly speaks to that."

Ahead, shop ET's favorite products from the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collection.

Extra Dimension Skinfinish MAC Cosmetics Extra Dimension Skinfinish Get a healthy glow with the help of this luxurious highlighter that provides a metallic finish. Not only is it beautiful, but it also has a fun Black Panther logo stamped inside. $44 Buy Now

Lipglass Wakanda Forever MAC Cosmetics Lipglass Wakanda Forever Providing a glass-like finish, this gloss has an alluring shiny gold shimmer. It's made with jojoba oil so it will also condition your lips while providing a beautiful look. $23 Buy Now

Wakanda Forever Lipstick MAC Cosmetics Wakanda Forever Lipstick Offered in four deeply dazzling shades, this lipstick provides a chic matte finish. Our favorite options include the vibrant purple above and a warm chocolatey-red shade called Royal Integrity. $23 Buy Now

Black Panther Makeup Bag MAC Cosmetics Black Panther Makeup Bag This Black Panther-inspired makeup bag is so cute, you may not want to put your cosmetics in it. If that's the case, you could use it as a collector's item. $35 Buy Now

168SES Face Brush MAC Cosmetics 168SES Face Brush As a Black Panther fan, you can't use just any brush when putting on your Wakanda Forever highlighter. You'll want to use this face brush with the Black Panther packaging. $40 Buy Now

Eye Kohl MAC Cosmetics Eye Kohl MAC makes a great eye kohl that glides on silky smooth. Now you can get the same pigmented color with Black Panther packaging. $21 Buy Now

