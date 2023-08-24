The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles will conclude their 2023 NFL Preseason schedules tonight with a finale at Lincoln Financial Field. After the preseason ends, the Eagles begin their quest for a run back to the Super Bowl.

Not only is tonight's matchup the final opportunity for a lot of young depth players to make a case for a roster spot, but it’s also the first meeting of the Colts and Eagles since their joint practice on Tuesday was ended early by a full on fight that emptied both sidelines. After the players were separated, practice was cut short and Thursday’s game will see them meet back on the field.

Here's everything to know about the NFL Week 3 preseason game between the Colts and Eagles, including the start time and how to watch the showdown at home.

When is the Colts vs. Eagles preseason game?

The preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles is scheduled for Thursday, August 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Colts vs. Eagles Game Online

Thursday's Colts vs. Eagles game will be on Amazon Prime Video. In 2023, NBC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video are nationally broadcasting one game each and tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup is exclusive to Prime Video.

Football fans ready to watch this preseason finale can get a 30-day free trial to Prime Video, or watch for free with an existing Amazon subscription.

Because the NFL Network is the only network to show the entire slate of 2023 NFL preseason games, NFL+ is also a great option for catching all the action tonight. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

2023 NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 3

Following tonight's Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles game, there will then be three more days full of football action.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Friday, Aug. 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m.

