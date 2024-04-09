The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors meet for the fourth and final time in the NBA regular season tonight. With the playoffs on the horizon, this matchup will finally determine who takes the ninth seed in the Western Conference. Stakes are high when the game tips off at 7 p.m. PST.

Steph Curry and Golden State enter tonight's game after picking up a 118-110 win over Utah at home on Sunday. Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Lakers were cut down by Minnesota on Sunday, 127-117. This will be the Lakers’ final regular season game at home and it has serious standings implications.

Here's everything NBA fans need to know about how to watch the Warriors vs. Lakers game, including the best livestream options.

How to watch the Warriors vs. Lakers game without cable

The Warriors vs. Lakers game will air on TNT. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch tonight's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording NBA games when you're not home.

You can also watch tonight's Warriors vs. Lakers game on Max via its free B/R sports add-on. Max allows you to watch the NBA game live in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos surround sound with access to select events that air on TNT, TBS and truTV. The streamer's B/R Sports add-on is currently available to all Max subscribers at no additional cost.

With a subscription to NBA League Pass, fans will have access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason. Subscriptions also include access to NBA TV’s 24/7 stream including analysis, games, exclusive features, interviews, press conferences and live events.

Right now, there is a NBA League Pass deal giving you seven free days of streaming before a reduced cost of $49.99 per season. If you prefer to watch games without commercials and get access to in-arena streams, the League Pass Premium plan is priced at $74.99 per season.

When is the Warriors vs. Lakers game?

The Golden State Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers on April 9, 2024 at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Lakers vs. Warriors game on?

The Warriors vs. Lakers game will air live from Crypto.com Arena on TNT.

