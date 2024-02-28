After 13 years of hosting The Wendy Williams Show, television personality Wendy Williams stepped out of the spotlight. Many fans have wondered what happened to the former radio DJ and now it seems the truth is finally being revealed in the Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams?

The new documentary originally aired on Lifetime, and you can watch the first two episodes on Lifetime's website, however, the last two episodes are locked. You can purchase the locked episodes through Apple TV+ or Prime Video, or you can view the entire series by using a streaming service that offers live TV and the Lifetime channel, such as Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or Philo.

On the cusp of the premiere date of Where is Wendy Williams? the news broke that Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. While not discussed in the four-episode documentary, financial guardianship and her ability to make decisions is a topic that is covered.

The producers of the documentary, Mark Ford and Erica Hanson, sat down to discuss the series and these concerns with ET's Kevin Frazier.

"It started with her management Will Selby but then it went through a battery of attorneys with -- through the guardianship, through attorneys for the guardianship, or publicists. So every single person on her side of the equation signed off and had detailed conversations with our attorneys," Ford told ET. "No one wanted to jump into this haphazardly."

"We spent a lot of time with the family and it really was important to, you know, understand their point of view and their concern," Hanson added She also spoke of William's niece. "They also hadn't been spending a lot of time with Wendy and so I think it was quite eye-opening, especially for Alex."

Ready to watch Where is Wendy Williams? Learn all your options to stream the Lifetime docu-series below.

How to stream Where is Wendy Williams? at home:

You can stream the first two episodes of Where is Wendy Williams? for free on Lifetime's website. However, the final two episodes are locked and you'll need access to a streaming service that offers live TV along with access to the Lifetime channel. We've rounded up your options below.

With Hulu + Live TV, you'll get access to more than 90 live TV channels, including Lifetime, local ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox stations, plus Hulu’s entire library of on-demand television shows, movies and Hulu Originals. Hulu + Live TV starts at $70 monthly.

Sling TV offers access to more than 40 channels, including Lifetime, ESPN, Disney, BBC America, Comedy Central, Discovery, MSNBC, NBC Sports, SYFY, FS1, TBS and Fox (based on your local available channels). Sling TV plans start at $35 monthly, with their most expensive base plan starting at $50 monthly.

Philo is a great budget-friendly option for the TV watcher looking for a little bit of everything. The platform has over 60 channels available to watch live or record on unlimited DVR space, including Lifetime, HGTV, History, Discovery, AMC, BBC America, World News and Hallmark Channel. Philo is available for $25 monthly. New subscribers can try Philo free for one week.

Other ways to watch Where is Wendy Williams? online:

Apple TV+ and Prime Video both offer individual episodes of Where is Wendy Williams? for purchase starting at $3 each. They also have the option to buy a season pass for $7 which gives you access to all four episodes.

Watch the Where is Wendy Williams? official trailer:

