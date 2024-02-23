Lifetime appeared in court on Friday, and the documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?, will air this weekend as planned.

The ruling comes just hours after Wendy Williams' guardian reportedly sued to halt the release of the upcoming two-part documentary. TMZ reported on Thursday that Sabrina Morrissey filed a suit against A&E Television Networks, the parent company of Lifetime, which is the network that's set to release the documentary Where Is Wendy Williams? this weekend.

The outlet reported that, in the docs, Morrissey says she's acting in her capacity as temporary guardian of W.W.H., likely a reference to Williams' married name, Wendy Williams Hunter, which she had during her two-decade marriage to Kevin Hunter.

The docs were filed under seal, according to the outlet, meaning that the details of the allegations are presently unknown. However, the outlet, who obtained the docs, reports that the lawsuit appears to be in reference to the upcoming doc.

The outlet cites Morrissey's request for a temporary restraining order, an action often used when someone wants a judge to halt the release of a film or television project as evidence to that claim.

A judge has ordered that all docs related to the case remain under seal, a matter that will be discussed further in court during an upcoming hearing, the outlet reports.

The lawsuit comes the same day that Williams' care team revealed in a press release that the TV personality was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

"Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions," the press release read in part. "... Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."

"The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances," the press release continued. "... Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."

After Williams' diagnosis went public, ET spoke to Dr. Allison Reiss about the neurological ailment, which Bruce Willis also suffers from. Reiss, who's never personally treated Williams, is an associate professor of medicine at NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine and an Alzheimer's Foundation of America's Medical, Scientific and Memory Screening Advisory Board Member.

She told ET that "we do not know what causes" the condition, which leads to a loss of "cognitive function," before the person loses "pretty much everything," adding, "It is a fatal disorder, [with a life expectancy] somewhere around seven to nine years."

Where Is Wendy Williams?, a two-night documentary event, airs Saturday, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

