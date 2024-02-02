Wendy Williams is opening up like never before about her struggles with alcohol abuse and the financial challenges she faces under a court-appointed guardianship following the end of her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show.

On Friday, Lifetime released the first trailer for their two-party documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?, and the 59-year-old TV personality gets emotional during her sit-down interview. "If it could happen to me, it could happen to you," she says of her adversities.

The emotionally charged trailer shows Wendy visibly distressed as she discusses the financial strain resulting from her guardianship. "I have no money," she declares, providing a glimpse into the personal turmoil that has surrounded her life since the end of her talk show.

Lifetime

The documentary also has interviews from her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., her sister, Wanda Williams, and other family members as they rally to support Wendy.

Wanda empathizes with her sister's struggles, stating, "We all make choices in life. We all go through our challenges. She's still a person."

Meanwhile, Kevin criticizes the court-appointed guardian, asserting that they haven't effectively protected the former talk show host. Wanda echoes this sentiment, calling the system "broken."

Lifetime

"We are her family," Wanda declares, tears welling up, "and you tell me that I'm not capable of taking care of my sister. What would you do? What should I do?"

In February 2022, Wells Fargo alleged that Wendy was of "unsound mind" and required guardianship due to purported "undue influence and financial exploitation." Wendy has vehemently denied these claims and has demanded the return of her money.

Lifetime

Although still under guardianship, the trailer suggests that Wendy is now prioritizing time with her family. "I love being famous," she declares, "but family is everything -- everything."

In a previous attempt to address her struggles, Wendy checked into a treatment facility in June 2023 to confront her battle with alcohol addiction, a move prompted by concerns from her son about the potential fatal consequences of her addiction.

Where is Wendy Williams?, a four-and-a-half-hour, two-night documentary event, will premier Saturday, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

RELATED CONTENT: