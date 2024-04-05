Are you ready to rumble? WWE's flagship event, WrestleMania 40, is this weekend and it's shaping up to be the biggest one yet. Dubbed WrestleMania XL, the two-night extravaganza is packed with star power. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning to in-ring action for the first time since 2016.

Watch WrestleMania on Peacock

The Rock is set to appear in one of the biggest matches in WrestleMania history. He is joining forces with Roman Reigns to take on the team of Cody Rhodes and world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins. This tag team match has a world champion on each side of the squared circle.

If Rhodes and Rollins win, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside when Reigns and Rhodes go head-to-head in the main event of Night 2. But if The Bloodline wins, anything goes. In addition to these headliners, the card is stacked with unmissable action and story threads.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch WrestleMania 40, including the best livestream options and match card for both nights.

When is WrestleMania 40?

WrestleMania 40 is on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7. Countdown to WrestleMania XL starts both days at 5 p.m. ET. The main events will then begin at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT).

How to Watch WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 will stream live on Peacock on both nights. Peacock subscriptions cost $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, plus your local NBC channel live and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

Wrestlemania XL WWE Wrestlemania XL WWE's biggest premium event of the year is streaming exclusively on Peacock. Sign up below to watch Roman Reigns, The Rock and more wrestling superstars. $5.99/Month Sign Up Now

Peacock has all the pro-wrestling content any fan of the squared circle could ever want. With Peacock Premium, you'll get every WWE Premium Live Event, including Crown Jewel, Survivor Series, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble, plus every WCW and ECW Premium Live Event in history.

Where is WrestleMania 40?

WrestleMania 40 is being be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

WrestleMania 40 Match Card, Night 1

Here are the confirmed matches for WrestleMania 40. The weekend's main event will feature the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, defending his title against Cody Rhodes on Sunday, April 7.

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Women's World Championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE Intercontinental Championship match: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Six-pack ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Bálor and Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz and R-Truth vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

WrestleMania 40 Match Card, Night 2

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

WWE United States Championship match: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam and Rezar) in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

Full WrestleMania 40 Schedule on Peacock

Saturday, April 6

La Previa: WrestleMania XL Saturday – 10 a.m. ET

WrestleMania 4 Saturday – 10 a.m. ET

Countdown to NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 – 11 a.m. ET

NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 – 12 p.m. ET

Countdown to WrestleMania XL Saturday – 5 p.m. ET

WrestleMania XL Saturday – 7 p.m. ET

WrestleMania XL Saturday Press Conference – immediately following WrestleMania XL Saturday

Sunday, April 7

La Previa: WrestleMania XL Sunday – 10 a.m. ET

Ultimate WrestleMania 4 Sunday – 10 a.m. ET

Countdown to WrestleMania XL Sunday – 5 p.m. ET

WrestleMania XL Sunday – 7 p.m. ET

WrestleMania XL Sunday Press Conference – immediately following WrestleMania XL Sunday

RELATED CONTENT: