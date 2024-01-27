Tonight, the road to WrestleMania 40 officially begins at the 2024 Royal Rumble. WWE's highly anticipated event is here with must-see matches featuring some of the biggest names in wrestling. Two championship titles are up for grabs as sixty superstars (30 men and 30 women) enter the ring.

The winner of the men's and women's matches earn a one-way ticket to WrestleMania and a world title match of their choosing. Roman Reigns will defend his undisputed WWE universal championship against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a fatal four-way match. After capturing the WWE United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023, Logan Paul will now face top contender tournament winner Kevin Owens.

Here's everything to know about how to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 tonight.

When is Royal Rumble 2024?

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is this Saturday, January 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersberg, Florida. Coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).

How to watch Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will be exclusively livestreamed on Peacock. While some live cable providers will offer a pay-per-view package to watch the fights, Peacock subscribers can tune into the live event for no additional cost.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, no ads, your local NBC channel live and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline. The streamer also has a discounted student rate of $1.99 per month for 12 months.

Royal Ruble 2024 Match Card

Men's Royal Rumble: Winner earns a world championship match at WrestleMania 40

Women's Royal Rumble: Winner earns a world championship match at WrestleMania 40

WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight in a fatal four-way match

Who is in the men's Royal Rumble match?

The winner of the titular 30-man match wins a world title shot of their choosing at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes

CM Punk

Shinsuke Nakamura

Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre

Gunther

Chad Gable

Otis

Akira Tozawa

Kofi Kingston

Damian Priest

Who is in the women's Royal Rumble match?

The winner of this 30-woman match can choose to pursue either the women's world championship or WWE women's title at WrestleMania.

Bayley

Nia Jax

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Maxxine Dupri

Ivy Nile

