Howie Mandel is a known and proud germaphobe. So, forgive the America's Got Talent judge if he had some serious apprehension about his daughter getting a tattoo, especially one deemed not suitable for work.

The 66-year-old comedian was guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show and he revealed during Monday's episode that he put his foot down when it came to a tattoo one of his daughters wanted inked on a strategic part of her body.

"My daughter wanted a tattoo but I said no," said the TV host during his interview with Mel C. "She wanted a tattoo of a camel on her toe. I said, 'That's a funny joke.'"

Mandel didn't reveal which one of his two daughters -- Jackie, 37, and Riley, 29 -- wanted the tattoo or when. In any event, Mandel's tattoo nugget truly was a knee-slapper, because the Spice Girl belted out a huge laugh after hearing the story.

The discussion about tattoos came up after Mandel asked Mel if she'd recently gotten inked up at a parlor on the famed Sunset Boulevard. She later revealed that particular tattoo parlor is the same one where she got her first three tattoos in the 1990s when the Spice Girls were at its height.

But in a sign of how the times have changed, the 47-year-old singer admitted she now has a "love-hate" relationship with tattoos, given she views tattoos through a different lens.

"Now I see my daughter [Scarlett Starr, 12], and obviously you have a child and they're so unblemished, they're perfect," Mel C said, "and I said, 'Don't you dare put anything on your skin!'"

