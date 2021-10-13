Howie Mandel was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after passing out at a Starbucks in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Mandel was at his local Starbucks with his wife and friends when he suddenly passed out and fell over before being laid out on a cement bench.

A rep for LAFD told ET that they received a call at 10:03 a.m. of a 65-year-old male experiencing a medical problem. They responded to the Woodland Hills Starbucks, and transported the man to a local hospital in nearby Tarzana.

While it's not clear why the America's Got Talent judge passed out, those at the scene told TMZ that Mandel was able to sit up by the time paramedics arrived at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

