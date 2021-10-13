Howie Mandel Rushed to Hospital After Passing Out at a Starbucks: Report
Howie Mandel Reflects on Norm Macdonald’s Life and Legacy (Exclu…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Biniyam Breaks Down In Tears as Ariela Leaves E…
Tristan Thompson Is Still Trying to Get Khloe Kardashian Back, S…
Wendy Williams Not Returning to Daytime Talk Show as Expected
Alex Rodriguez Talks Moving Forward After 'Incredible' Past 5 Ye…
‘DWTS’: Go Behind the Scenes of Disney Week (Exclusive)
Jeff Bezos' Space Launch Draws ‘Austin Powers’ Comparisons
'90 Day Fiancé': Pedro Gets a Reality Check About Chantel's Sala…
‘DWTS’: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Face Criticism Ove…
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Vin Diesel Giving Him ‘Tough Love’ on ‘…
Tom Bergeron Implies He’ll Never Return to ‘Dancing With the Sta…
'The Voice' Contestant Makes Ariana Grande Emotional
Tyler Cameron Talks Dating, Past Relationships and Managing Anxi…
Nancy Grace Weighs in on Gabby Petito Case (Exclusive)
Mark Harmon’s Emotional ’NCIS’ Exit Is Not a Final Farewell for …
Cardi B Flaunts Luxury Birthday Gift From Husband Offset
‘The Voice’: Watch Ariana Grande Drop the Mic on Blake Shelton
Kim Kardashian Plays Sister Kourtney and Jokes About Kanye West …
Gabby Petito Cause of Death Revealed as Fiancé Brian Laundrie Re…
Howie Mandel was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after passing out at a Starbucks in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Mandel was at his local Starbucks with his wife and friends when he suddenly passed out and fell over before being laid out on a cement bench.
A rep for LAFD told ET that they received a call at 10:03 a.m. of a 65-year-old male experiencing a medical problem. They responded to the Woodland Hills Starbucks, and transported the man to a local hospital in nearby Tarzana.
While it's not clear why the America's Got Talent judge passed out, those at the scene told TMZ that Mandel was able to sit up by the time paramedics arrived at the scene.
No other information is available at this time.
RELATED CONTENT
Howie Mandel Reveals How He's Been Pranking His Wife While Stuck in Quarantine
Howie Mandel, Known Germaphobe, Says He's 'Not Inhaling' Amid Coronavirus (Exclusive)
Howie Mandel Is 'Heartbroken' By Norm Macdonald's Death
Related Gallery