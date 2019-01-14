Hugh Grant needs your help!



The A Very English Scandal star tweeted on Sunday to reveal that not only had someone broken into his car, but a very important bag had been stolen from it.



“In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script,” Grant tweeted. “Many weeks worth of notes and ideas. And perhaps my children’s medical cards.”



The British leading man went on to include the address of his West London production company: Coach Films Ealing St. Mary’s Ealing Green W5 5EN. This is presumably where he’s hoping to get his items back.

Grant did not elaborate on the specific script he lost, but his new project is the upcoming Guy Ritchie film Toff Guys, a crime drama that also stars Matthew McConaughey, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell and Charlie Hunnam.



After that, he’ll begin work on The Undoing, an upcoming TV series about a New York therapist named Grace Sachs, played by Nicole Kidman, whose life is upended the night before her first book is published. Grant plays her husband.



