Kevin Smith has shared new photos showcasing his incredible 10-year weight loss journey.

The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter on Monday to post a collage showing what he looked like 10 years ago compared to the present day.

“Me, myself & I. #2009vs2019 #wwambassador,” Smith captioned the post.

The pics ignited praises and personal stories from the Weight Watchers ambassador’s followers, with one user sharing how Smith’s experience inspired his own transformation.

“Big Kevin not fitting on an airplane first planted the seed of me wanting to lose weight,” the Twitter user wrote. “Then he cut out sugar ... I took things more seriously. Now I am down 160ish pounds and Kev still lapped me lol.”

Big Kevin not fitting on an airplane first planted the seed of me wanting to loose weight. Then he cut out sugar... I took things more seriously. Now I am down 160ish pounds and Kev still lapped me lol pic.twitter.com/2n5KrhNYya — DJ Gove (@Deejernaut) January 14, 2019

Smith most notably shed a whopping 51 pounds in six months, after suffering a heart attack in early 2018 and being advised by his doctor that he should lose weight.

In August, he revealed he had dropped from 256 pounds to 205 pounds.

“This is the lightest I’ve been since high school!" he enthused at the time on Instagram.

By October of last year, Smith had lost even more weight, hitting 198 pounds on the scales -- the first time he had weighed under 200 pounds since high school.

When ET caught up with the comedian in July, he admitted he was still surprised at his ability to get fit and healthy.

"I just assumed I'd be fat my whole life and I'd never see my high school weight again or any of those things," Smith shared. "But after the heart attack, suddenly I was like, all right, I never want to be back in that room again with someone going up my groin to get to my heart through my femoral artery, telling me that there is a 20 percent chance that I will live, and 80 percent chance I'll die."

See more on Smith’s weight loss below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Kevin Smith Reveals He's Down to Less Than 200 Pounds for First Time Since High School

NEWS: Kevin Smith Celebrates 51-Pound Weight Loss 6 Month After Heart Attack

NEWS: Kevin Smith Reflects on Near Fatal Heart Attack While Celebrating 48th Birthday

Related Gallery