News

Kevin Smith Shares His Shocking 10-Year Weight Loss Transformation -- Pics

By Leena Tailor‍
Kevin Smith at Comic Book Men Panel during 2017 New York Comic Con
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for AMC

Kevin Smith has shared new photos showcasing his incredible 10-year weight loss journey.

The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter on Monday to post a collage showing what he looked like 10 years ago compared to the present day.

“Me, myself & I. #2009vs2019 #wwambassador,” Smith captioned the post.

The pics ignited praises and personal stories from the Weight Watchers ambassador’s followers, with one user sharing how Smith’s experience inspired his own transformation.

“Big Kevin not fitting on an airplane first planted the seed of me wanting to lose weight,” the Twitter user wrote. “Then he cut out sugar ... I took things more seriously. Now I am down 160ish pounds and Kev still lapped me lol.”

Smith most notably shed a whopping 51 pounds in six months, after suffering a heart attack in early 2018 and being advised by his doctor that he should lose weight.

In August, he revealed he had dropped from 256 pounds to 205 pounds.

“This is the lightest I’ve been since high school!" he enthused at the time on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

This @weightwatchers Ambassador is thrilled to announce that I’VE LOST 51 POUNDS! Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I’d had the night before. When I went to my Doctor a week later, she told me “The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds.” Half a year later, I can report that I followed Doctor’s orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205. This is the lightest I’ve been since high school! My hope now is I can slowly lose another 10 with #weightwatchers and get down to my birth weight of 195! But for now, I’m ecstatic to have reached this chunky milestone! I wanna thank #pennjillette for his book #presto, @raycronise for getting me started with his potato famine, and the good folks at #weightwatchers for their app-based program that made it easy to keep track of and control my eating! And I also wanna thank my kid @harleyquinnsmith - the little vegan astronaut who explored this meatless/milkless galaxy ahead of me, leading by example. Since I never wanted to see the inside of a hospital ever again, I simply copied the Kid. So this wasn’t a diet: these results came from a total lifestyle change of eating solely plant-based foods (which is tough because I hate vegetables). But mostly, I wanna thank all of you as well - for the kind and encouraging words along the way. Never underestimate the power of positive feedback: you folks telling me I looked better or healthier helped me stick with it. An encouraging word can really make a difference in someone’s life and your compliments kept me going! And just look where I went! #KevinSmith #WWambassador #WWFreestyle #WWFamily #WWBros #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #WWCommunity #ad *People following the Weight Watchers program can expect to lose 1-2lbs per week.

A post shared by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith) on

Kevin Smith Explains How He Snuck That 'Degrassi' Easter Egg Into 'Mallrats' (Exclusive)

Kevin Smith Explains How He Snuck That 'Degrassi' Easter Egg Into 'Mallrats' (Exclusive)

By October of last year, Smith had lost even more weight, hitting 198 pounds on the scales -- the first time he had weighed under 200 pounds since high school.

When ET caught up with the comedian in July, he admitted he was still surprised at his ability to get fit and healthy.

"I just assumed I'd be fat my whole life and I'd never see my high school weight again or any of those things," Smith shared. "But after the heart attack, suddenly I was like, all right, I never want to be back in that room again with someone going up my groin to get to my heart through my femoral artery, telling me that there is a 20 percent chance that I will live, and 80 percent chance I'll die."

See more on Smith’s weight loss below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Kevin Smith Reveals He's Down to Less Than 200 Pounds for First Time Since High School

NEWS: Kevin Smith Celebrates 51-Pound Weight Loss 6 Month After Heart Attack

NEWS: Kevin Smith Reflects on Near Fatal Heart Attack While Celebrating 48th Birthday

Kevin Smith Says He Never Thought He'd See His 'High School Weight Again' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery