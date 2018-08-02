Kevin Smith is celebrating a birthday he almost didn't live to see, and he couldn't be more thankful.

The celebrated indie comedy director took to Instagram on Thursday to commemorate the special occasion, which comes just over five months after he suffered a major heart attack that almost claimed his life.

"Today, August 2nd, 2018, I am 48 years old. This is me leaning against the wall that changed my life," a remarkably svelte Smith wrote alongside a photo of himself standing next to RST Video Inc. in Leonardo, New Jersey, where he filmed his debut 1994 feature, Clerks.

"Speaking of life, I almost didn’t make it out alive this year. So in the words of the great Dante Hicks 'I’m not even supposed to be here today!'" Smith continued, referencing one of the most memorable lines from his first film. "If you’re looking to get me a cheap but meaningful gift? Help me green light my new show #hollyweed (link in my bio)! #KevinSmith #birthday #rstvideo #quickstop #newjersey #leonardo"

Smith was rushed to the hospital on Feb. 25 with a 100% blockage of his left anterior descending artery, which is also known as a "widow-maker." However, due to emergency surgery and talented doctors, Smith survived.

Following his massive heart attack, Smith's doctors told him that he needed to lose at least 50 pounds to combat his chances of another cardiac episode. While Smith had lost 80-90 pounds over seven years before the attack, doctors said the damage had already been done and he needed to get even healthier.

Smith threw himself into eating right and getting fit, and managed to nearly reach his goal of losing 50 pounds in only four months.

ET caught up with Smith at San Diego Comic-Con last month, and the Hollyweed star admitted that he never thought he would ever actually be fit.

"I just assumed I'd be fat my whole life and I'd never see my high school weight again or any of those things," Smith shared. "But after the heart attack, suddenly I was like, all right, I never want to be back in that room again with someone going up my groin to get to my heart through my femoral artery, telling me that there is a 20 percent chance that I will live, and 80 percent chance I'll die."

Check out the video below to hear more from Smith about his new, healthier lifestyle, and how his brush with death motivated him to resurrect Hollyweed, an old comedy project that he'd made years ago and is now trying to bring to TV.

