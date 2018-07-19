Kevin Smith On His Post-Heart Attack Life: 'Never Thought I'd See My High School Weight Again' (Exclusive)

Kevin Smith never wants to go back to his previous weight.

The Hollyweed star, who suffered a massive heart attack back in February, opened up to about his drastic weight loss and never thinking he could live a healthy lifestyle. The comedian had previously celebrated being down a total of 43 pounds, yet on Thursday while speaking with ET's Ashley Crossan at San Diego Comic-Con, Smith revealed that he thought he'd always be overweight.

"I just assumed I'd be fat my whole life and I'd never see my high school weight again or any of those things," Smith candidly expressed. "I'm 47 years old, so that was all in my rear view. But after the heart attack, suddenly I was like, alright, I never want to be back in that room again with someone going up my groin to get to my heart through my femoral artery, telling me that there is a 20 percent chance that I will live, and 80 percent chance I'll die."

The Clerks director was rushed to the hospital on the night of Feb. 25 while filming a stand-up comedy special in Glendale, California, and underwent surgery to clear a massive blockage of his left anterior descending artery, which could have easily killed him if not for emergency surgery.

For now, Smith is focusing on having a healthier lifestyle and working on his projects, including his comedy, Hollyweed, on Rivit. Interestingly, the filmmaker says his life-threatening incident is what inspired him to persevere in bringing Hollyweedto fruition.

"Hollyweedwas a plate that I started spinning two-and-a-half years ago, and I honestly thought, 'Oh that's it, I'll never touch it again,'" Smith shared. "Now we're getting to kinda go back to it, and it's exciting. It happened at a time, right after I had the heart attack. So that kinda fueled it for me."

"I used to be like, 'Well, it didn't work, I don't wanna bother anybody with this anymore. I'll just kind of sulk away. And after the heart attack, I was like, 'F**k it, I almost died, like, let's do everything,'" he continued. "And so, the idea of doing this show falls squarely in the crotch of that."

And for fans of his previous work, Hollyweedshould feel comfortably familiar.

"It's Clerks in a weed store," Smith pitched.

