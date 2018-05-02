Kevin Smith’s Doctor Told Him Smoking a Joint Before Massive Heart Attack Saved His Life

Kevin Smith has changed a lot about his lifestyle following his massive heart attack, but one thing is definitely staying the same.

The 47-year-old director and comedian visited The Late Show on Tuesday where he opened up to host Stephen Colbert about his health scare.

“They got me to the hospital and they wheel me into the emergency room and the whole time I’m chill. Like, the guy said, the paramedic, he goes, ‘You’re being real calm, that’s going to get you through this,’” Smith recalled. “And there’s a dude behind him goes, ‘That’s what’s going to save his life.’ And I’m like, ‘What does that part [mean]?’”

Smith’s calm demeanor was due, in part, to the joint he’d smoked before his stand-up special, which proceeded the heart attack.

“I said, ‘Doc, honestly, I just smoked too much weed this morning. That’s what this is,’” Smith said, after being told he was having a heart attack. “I honestly thought I was too high. I’d smoked a bunch of weed that day because I was doing the show and then I smoked a joint right before the show and then I got off stage and all of the sudden I had a heart attack.”

But it turns out, the doctor doesn’t think the weed was harmful to Smith’s health.

“He goes, ‘No, quite the opposite. That weed saved your life.’ And I was like, ‘Do tell! Like, what do you mean?’” Smith quipped. “He said, ‘You kept calm. They told you [that] you were having a massive heart attack, and you remained calm the whole time, so that joint saved your life.’”

Smith has been very open with his fans following the serious medical setback. Watch the clip below for more!

